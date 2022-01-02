Uriel Antuna disappoints his followers by revealing another club interested in his record in Liga MX

Uriel Antuna surprised fans by revealing that he was close to leaving for another of the Liga MX clubs before Cruz Azul’s arrival.

Uriel Antuna became Cruz Azul’s new player after the exchange for Roberto Alvarado with Chivas de Guadalajara took place, but revealed that he was close to signing for another Liga MX team.

The former footballer of the Flock He ended up revealing through a video in which he was playing with his son and made a shocking revelation that ended up being published through social networks.

The renowned player and fan of Santos Laguna was close to arriving at the institution of the Warriors, but once the possibility of reinforcing the squad trained by Pedro Caixinha appeared on the horizon.

Faced with this situation, Antuna ended up being located within the cement plants and put aside the possibility of defending the colors of the team for which he has encouraged since his childhood, which worries the celestial fans.

In any case, together with Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna became the new Cruz Azul player despite the opportunity to reinforce Santos Laguna while waiting to recover his football rhythm.