Uriel Antuna never wanted to stay in Chivas and he didn’t want to go to Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna could have played for Santos Laguna after his departure from Chivas.

Uriel antuna it came out of Chivas in the winter market after a stormy two-year stage at the club, in which he could barely score 6 goals and give 9 assists in the 64 games he played for him. Flock according to Transfermarkt data.

The player got to Chivas coming after playing for him Los Angeles Galaxy for the 2020 Clausura tournament, but was never able to consolidate despite having cost nearly $ 11 million to Chivas.

During this winter market, the “Brujo” Antuna was one of the players who generated the greatest expectation, since he could have gone to America in exchange of Sebastian CordovaHowever, it was never made up with the azulcrema outfit.

Uriel Antuna already had another destination before Cruz Azul

According to the same Uriel antuna, before he signed with Blue Cross I already had everything arranged to go to Santos Laguna, so the player would have known that he would leave Chivas long before it became public that the club no longer had him.

