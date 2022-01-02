US asks AT&T and Verizon for a new delay for 5G networks | Economy | DW

The US authorities asked the telecommunications operators AT&T Y Verizon that they delay their already postponed launch of 5G networks by up to two weeks, amid uncertainty about possible interference with vital flight safety equipment, according to what emerged this Saturday (01.01.2022).

The commissioning of the high-speed mobile broadband technology – initially scheduled for December 5 – had already been postponed and was due to take place on January 5. But the European aircraft manufacturing companies Airbus and American Boeing recently expressed “concern” about possible 5G interference with radio altimeters, the devices that planes use to measure altitude.

The United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, made their request in a letter sent on December 31, 2021 to AT&T Y Verizon, two of the largest telecommunications operators in the country.

The official letter asked the companies to “continue to pause the introduction of the commercial C-band service,” the frequency range used for 5G, “for a short additional period of no more than two weeks after the implementation date. currently scheduled for January 5. ” The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US officials assured companies that the 5G service will be able to go live “as planned in January, with certain exceptions around priority airports.” In this regard, they said that their priority has been “to protect the safety of flights, while ensuring that the deployment of 5G and aviation operations can safely coexist.”

Last February, Verizon Y AT&T They received authorization to begin using the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz frequency bands on December 5, after obtaining licenses worth tens of billions of dollars. But after the concern of Airbus Y Boeing Due to possible interference, the launch date was delayed until January.

The FAA requested more information about the instruments and issued directives limiting the use of altimeters in certain situations, prompting airlines concerns about the potential costs.

When Verizon Y AT&T They wrote to federal authorities in November, confirming their intention to start rolling out 5G in January, saying they would take additional precautions beyond those required by US law until July 2022, while the FAA completes its investigation. The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities to recommend that people turn off their phones with that technology on airplanes.

