Video of Daniel, the son of Luis Miguel, is filtered, singing in a karaoke and generates mixed reactions among the followers

The clip was shared by Aracely Arámbula herself but unfortunately received a wave of harsh criticism.

“Like father Like Son”. That’s what a large part of the public thinks after hearing the actress Aracely Arámbula singing Daniel el son and “El sol de México”, Luis Miguel.

The clip that was shared by Ara herself has gone viral again. And although it aroused the admiration of a good part of the followers, there are others who have a very different opinion.

It may interest you: Actress Ariadne Díaz “with a broken heart” after the crocodile devoured her dog in Puerto Vallarta

Especially because she herself has insisted on ensuring that she is not interested in exposing her children publicly. However, he does not waste social networks to be able to exhibit them.

In the video you can see Daniel sitting with his back to the edge of a pool, while he is singing Justin Timberlake’s hit, “Can’t stop the feeling.” Aracely can also be heard cheering for her son. “I love you” shouts the actress very proud.

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus suffers an incident with a wardrobe and is topless in the middle of New Year’s Eve concert

Despite the fact that Daniel received praise for his inherited talent; many others made irreverent comments.

“But the singer is listened to more than the child; I should let them see by now “,” Fake! When they show off something, make it something worthwhile ”,“ It’s karaoke, the child can’t be heard ”, and“ What voice ”were some of the irreverent comments left by the followers.