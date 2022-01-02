VIDEO: Pepe Aguilar’s unprecedented gift to his favorite son and it’s not Ángela Aguilar

The Regional music singer, Pepe Aguilar He has always shown unconditional love for his children José Emiliano, Leonardo, Aneliz and Ángela, but the spoiled son of the interpreter of “Por Mujeres como tú” is nothing more and nothing less than “El Gordo”, a pug who has been with the musical dynasty.

This is not ignored by the singer’s team, who in the last presentations of “Jaripeo sin borders”, the show in which the family shares the stage, decided to give the mascot a special box.

It was in the last video of the year presented on Pepe Aguilar’s official YouTube account, in which he was shown behind the scenes of this show that was presented in several cities in the United States.

During the clip you can see the moment when Ángela Aguilar calls her father’s attention to indicate that the staff had prepared a special place for the dog that usually accompanies them on all tours.

Located to one side of the first row of the building where the show took place, a bed was placed with the dog’s name, an illuminated water dispenser, as well as a stuffed animal in the shape of a taco.

This site was delimited by a reflective tape so that no one overlooked the presence of the animal and a bench so that a person could take care of it while watching the show in which Pepe, Angela, who this year stood out for their looks, and Leonardo were cheered on by the public.

It is not the only luxury that the dog had, who by the way has a better life than many, because the Aguilar Dynasty has used to travel with the friendly pet along with them in a private jet, as well as going to the restaurants where their masters attended and in addition to enjoying their company before and after the concert.

Despite the fact that both Aneliz and Ángela, who recently showed off with a photograph on Instagram, usually give similar attention to Mini and Niña, the other pugs in the family, None of the pets that live at the El Soyate ranch usually travel as many times or be as close to the singers as “El Gordo”.

The affection that Pepe feels for the pet is such that even at his birthday party it was themed with cakes, drawings and dishes reminiscent of “El Gordo”.

This preference has not caused the youngest of the dynasty to generate resentment towards their father, but rather they take the situation with humor and even in some videos they assure that the heir of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar loves the dog more than them.

