Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Sunday, January 2

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Mercury and the new moon make this beginning of the year 2022 a very socially active one. You feel happy with friends, family, nice and helpful people by your side. Money is on the way for you. If you’re single, someone shows up to make your heart beat even faster. Your affirmation today: “I accept every change with gratitude.” Lucky numbers: 45, 20, 22.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your career, work and studies are activated with Mercury and the new moon. Successes, recognitions, make you start 2022 on the right foot. Today write, communicate. If you are looking for work, send your information and the application to that position you want. Your statement today: “Love is the energy that moves my life.” Lucky numbers: 9, 59, 39.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

This is a very hopeful Sunday. Trips, transfers, removals or changes begin to be planned on this day. The year 2022 will not be like 2021 for you. You learned a lot in this time of pandemic and you are willing to continue living happily despite any adversity. Your statement today: “I am happy.” Lucky numbers: 23,56, 39.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your partner is more open to conversation. Partners or bosses also want to know your feelings. Mercurio makes it easy for you to communicate, especially on sensitive or controversial topics. The new moon inclines you to take favorable risks for your personal evolution. Affirmation for today: “I am a lucky person.” Lucky numbers: 10, 20, 41.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You start 2022 with a very firm goal of taking care of your health and your figure. You can achieve everything you set your mind to today and always, you only need your own will. Mercury and the new moon urge you to enroll in classes, gyms, programs that help your health. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Everything changes and it will be better ”. Lucky numbers: 55, 27, 18.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

The holidays don’t end for you. You enjoy Christmas-related invitations and activities. Mercury makes you very popular and sought after among friends and family. The new moon leads you to undertake activities or projects with family members. Your statement today: “I am a successful, prosperous person and I lack nothing.” Lucky numbers: 38, 49, 12.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You understand the importance of family in each one of us. You open yourself more to union and understanding between you. Mercury opens the channels of communication and positive attitude with those who need more from you and you from them. Open yourself to love. Your statement today: “Nothing can get me out of my peace.” Lucky numbers: 26, 30, 22.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Brothers are important to you. You start the year out of your comfort zone to give more to the people with whom you have been distant. Neighbors are watching you so avoid gossip. The new moon brings you new situations that require group work. Your affirmation today: “I live in total Divine protection.” Lucky numbers: 5, 34, 31.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The new moon brings opportunities for you to multiply your earnings. A new job, projects, partnerships, something wonderful presents itself for you. Mercury encourages you to take short trips as part of the goals that you have set yourself to meet in 2022. Your statement today: “Nothing is impossible. I can overcome any obstacle ”. Lucky numbers: 5, 38, 19.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The new moon in your sign gives you enthusiasm and special faith as we begin this year 2022. On a personal level you feel strong and determined. You start to make decisions thinking about your well-being. Mercury opens up opportunities for you to earn money, progress financially by doing something different than usual. Your statement today: “I appreciate every blessing that comes to me daily.” Lucky numbers: 21, 22, 47.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Mercury visits you and is direct in your sign until January 14. Take the opportunity to travel, communicate, speak effectively before this date. Then you could face difficulties, delays or cancellations. The new moon makes you think in a more practical and objective way. Your statement today: I live full of love, I forgive and I thank ”. Lucky numbers: 7, 45, 18.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Mercury puts you in touch with people from your past. Yesterday comes back for a short time to motivate you and make you feel better. You have overcome many losses and difficult experiences, now is your time to be happy and ingratiate yourself with your past or people who felt distant. Your statement today: “I celebrate being alive and enjoying love.” Lucky numbers: 4, 6, 17.