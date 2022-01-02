WATCH ESPN, Barcelona vs. Mallorca LIVE LIVE ONLINE TV FREE: minute by minute of the game WITHOUT CUTS in HD for Day 19 of LaLiga Santander | VIDEO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

From the Son Moix stadium in Palma, Barcelona and Mallorca for one more date LIVE and LIVE ONLINE TV within the framework of Day 19 of LaLiga Santander 2022. The game, which has been affected by numerous casualties due to the coronavirus, will start at 3 in the afternoon (Peruvian time) and goes on OFFICIAL TRANSMISSION LIVE NOW on ESPN and Sky Sports for Latin America and Mexico, while Movistar will be the signal commissioned for Spain. Check in the following lines the best preview that only Depor.com can offer you.

The Barça team, which is in seventh place with 28 points, comes to this match after equalizing (1-1) against Sevilla. For this reason, the Catalan cast is forbidden to stumble again and is obliged to win so as not to get away from the leader that is Real Madrid (46 points).

However, the squad led by Xavi Hernández registers several casualties for this encounter. Lenglet, Alves, Alba, Gavi, Dembélé, Balde, Coutinho, Dest and Abde are infected with coronavirus. While Sergi Roberto Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Memphis, Ferran Torres and Moussa Wague are injured.

Of the first team, the coach only has as options the goalkeepers Ter Stegen and Neto; defenders Araujo, Piqué, Eric García and Mingueza, midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig and forward Luuk de Jong. In that sense, he will resort to youth such as Jutglà and Nico who have constantly alternated in the past.

The Barcelona strategist has a headache with absences, however, if he achieves a victory, he would put the team in the qualifying places for the UEFA Champions League.

For its part, Mallorca comes to this meeting after being thrashed (4-1) at the hands of Granada. Of the last 10 meetings in LaLiga Santander, they have only been able to get one win and it was against Atlético Madrid.

So far, the ‘Pirates’ are in 15th place with 20 units and must win to avoid getting complicated with the relegation places.

Barcelona starts as a favorite in this match, however, it has been very irregular throughout the year. In addition, Mallorca will have the support of its people and also, it already knows what it is to beat a great Spanish football player.

Barcelona vs. Mallorca: possible formations

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Eric García, Piqué, Araújo, Mingueza; Nico, De Jong, Riquie Puig, Akhomach, Jutglá, De Jong.

Mallorca: Reina, Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa, Baba, Ruiz de Galarreta, Kang-in, Dani Rodríguez, Kubo and Ángel.

