Watford-Tottenham interrupted due to a medical emergency in the stands

The meeting between Watford and the Tottenham, of the twenty-first day of the Premier, was temporarily interrupted due to a “medical emergency” in the stands of the Vicarage Road stadium.

Watford stands vs. Tottenham Getty Images

In the 83rd minute the referee Robert jonesAfter receiving a communication through his earpiece, he decided to stop the meeting because a spectator had a health problem and needed health care.

The clash was stopped with the twenty-two players on the pitch awaiting news while several members of the local club staff crossed the field to assist the Lower Graham Taylor supporter in the stands.

Minutes later the toilets took the fan from the stands to undergo more exhaustive examinations while the rest of the public accompanied with a loud ovation.

Ten minutes later, Robert jones ordered the resumption of the clash between the Watford and Tottenham.