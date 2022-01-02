What are the best games to make money with Bitcoin and other cryptos in 2022

Hundreds of Play to Earn -P2E- (Axie Infinity) game projects were developed and released in 2021

Hundreds of Play to Earn (P2E) game projects were developed and released in 2021. This type of entertainment based on blockchain technology, allows its users to generate cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFT) or both while they are active. Then, they can sell them and thus they will have generated pesos, dollars or euros.

However, there have been projects that made their players lose all their money, without having to be scams, with all this What are the 3 that are presented as the best Play to Earn games for 2022?

Axie Infinity

Most of the P2E games are NFT games. An NFT is a type of digital cryptoasset that is based on a smart contract. These NFTs represent something unique, be it a photo, a video, a sound, and so on. And thanks to the smart contract, it is possible to know mainly if it is original, and, secondly, to whom it really belongs, in this way, they cannot be stolen or falsified in any way.

An NFT is a type of digital cryptoasset that is based on a smart contract (Axie Infinity)

The king of NFT games, known as “the Bitcoin of blockchain games” is Axie Infinity. The game consists of having at least 3 axies, and combining them and their abilities to defeat the opponent’s 3 axies. Each axie (similar to a pokemon) is an NFT exchangeable for real money. Axies are traded with Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world. And by winning each battle, the player wins SLP, one of the two cryptocurrencies in the game, which can then be exchanged for pesos, dollars, etc.

By winning each battle, the player earns SLP, one of the two cryptocurrencies in the game, which can then be exchanged for pesos, dollars, etc.

Norberto P. Giudice, said to Infobae: “Without a doubt the most important is Axie Infinity, the one with the longest time on the market, the most history, the most community. Then there was a great failure on the part of the PVU, so the project did badly. I think that for next year the whole saga of cryptocards, cryptoplanes, cryptowars has been solid. At least cryptocards gave us a good profit at least to our community. The ones that look promising for next year have to do with the metaverses that are unfolding. Some like Decentraland Mana, Squid Society, Sandbox, Wolfs and others ”.

A metaverse is a virtual reality space in which users can interact with other users in a computer-generated environment. A virtual world.

Crypto-Cars-World

Cryptocars

Crypto Cars World is a video game based on NFT blockchain technology and inspired by the famous Need for Speed, in which players compete in races within circuits. In turn, this game developed by Spaniards adopts the Plants vs Undead farming system to the world of cars.

Plant vs Undead, is a game that promised a lot at the beginning of the year, but unfortunately it had a terrible outcome. The value of its cryptocurrency reached $ 26 per unit, and is currently worth only $ 0.25, down more than 99%, and bankrupt more than one investor. That is the risk of this type of game. However, there is the opposite pole, and it is cryptocars.

Plants vs zombies

Although they are very similar games in terms of the way they play, their developers behaved in different ways, and that ended up making cryptocars triumph.

In relation to this, Marcos Emmi, CEO of Personal Microfinance, told Infobae: “As for Axie being one of the most popular, it is known that the lands will be released. At the moment the SLP (one of their cryptocurrencies) is on hold, they will launch their new stablecoin, and they want to launch their own metaverse ”. In this way, generate new methods of burning SLP that has deteriorated a lot.

Another game is Titan Arena, it started as an ordinary one, and became PVP and Free To Play. It is one of those entertainments powered by Youtubers such as Willy Rex among others. They will probably have good growth in 2022. I am also researching others, but nothing catches my eye as a project. Squid Society complied with going on the market as NFT, but at the moment there is no game as such, is expected to come out in the next year.

What is related to cryptocards, cryptowards and others has been growing well and continues to develop (Emmi)

What is related to cryptocards, cryptowards and others has been growing well and continues to develop “, and added:” So far I have not seen any game based on the metaverse that really attracts me. There is a lot of talk about Decentraland but personally they don’t quite attract me. In general, I see a lot of future for Axie, and the cryptocar ecosystem. In addition to the possible Squid Society game. “

Black Eye Galaxy

Black Eye Galaxy

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) is a game focused on space. It has planets, spaceships, and others. The project offers cryptocurrency staking (similar to a fixed term, but with crypto), cryptocurrency mining with planets, and so on. The developers have complied with the roadmap, and that has left both players and investors very satisfied.

Between October and November of this year , the project had enormous growth, going from being worth $ 0.03 per token, to almost $ 0.5. Going up almost 2,000%. However, from there it had some drawbacks that caused the price to fall until it momentarily stabilized at $ 0.1 per unit.

Facundo Salto, COO of Cryptopholio, told Infobae: “The strength of the project is currently in the land parcels where the player builds their own space to their liking, does missions, can interact in the metaverse, and each element, such as clothing, ornaments, tools, etc., are NFT . Without having left the game, it has already had several price explosions ”.

KEEP READING:

A Nobel Prize against price controls: Paul Krugman got involved in a debate that resonates in Argentina

The drop in consumer confidence deepened, falling 4.9% in December

The gas and electricity increases could reach 400% in Puerto Madero, Palermo, Belgrano and other valued neighborhoods of Buenos Aires