What will 2022 be like in energy generation and exploration?

Colombia closes 2021 with an installed capacity of non-conventional renewable sources that exceeds 710 MWp, that is, it has multiplied by 25 times what there was in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

2022 will be a golden opportunity to consolidate the economic reactivation that will close this year with a GDP growth of over 10%, something unprecedented in the recent history of the country.

Undoubtedly, the mining-energy sector is called to be the protagonist of economic growth next year, developing initiatives and projects that will continue to transform the energy and mining matrix, closing social gaps and bringing well-being and a better quality of life to Colombians.

The high prices of commodities produced by Colombia, added to one of the most attractive regulatory and fiscal frameworks for private investment in the continent, will continue to position the mining-energy sector as one of the country’s macroeconomic anchors.

In 2022, the sector will continue to contribute about 12% of the nation’s current income, one in three pesos of the investment budgets of territorial entities, more than 50% of exports and a little more than a third of the foreign direct investment.

Additionally, companies in the sector will generate more quality, well-paid jobs and, through the mechanisms of works for taxes and works for royalties, will develop numerous projects with high social and economic impact for the communities.

In the hydrocarbon sector we see high probabilities of a rebound in crude production, hoping to end the year returning to levels above 800,000 barrels / day, while in gas, peaks of commercialized production are expected above 1,100 million feet cubic / day.

Additionally, we expect that the companies will mobilize hundreds of millions of dollars in exploration as a result of the successful permanent process of allocation of areas led by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), in which we have awarded 69 new exploration and production contracts, after a period of almost five years without signing a single one.

Higher production in 2022 will also benefit from high prices, favorable to producing countries such as Colombia. In fact, the projection of the Ministry of Finance, through the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, places the Brent barrel at US $ 63 for 2022. This scenario today seems conservative, since in the second half of 2021 the price has been on average by above US $ 70 per barrel, even exceeding the US $ 80 barrier for several weeks.

Another milestone to take into account is the start of exploratory campaigns in offshore waters of the Colombian Caribbean, one of the great bets to increase our oil and gas reserves, and where we have awarded 11 new contracts to companies of the first order, such as Shell, Exxon, Occidental, Repsol and, of course, Ecopetrol, which have investment commitments in the exploration phases of US $ 3,000 million.

Mining continues to advance

The rebound in the mining industry will also be significant, as we expect coal production to increase between 8 and 12% in 2022. Although several countries are developing policies to replace coal with cleaner sources, the process will take time and the energy crisis that Europe and Asia are experiencing has shown that Colombia has a great opportunity to continue benefiting, in the medium term, from the export of high-quality thermal coal, without affecting the ambitious bets we have in terms of energy transition and the fight against climate change .

Regarding gold, we estimate that production will increase 5% in 2022, exceeding 53 tons. It should also be noted that the National Mining Agency (ANM) granted more than 235 mining titles, between subscribed and registered, and launched the first rounds of strategic mining areas in 2021, which will contribute to greater exploration activity in 2022.

Finally, our goal is to formalize 15,000 miners, which added to the 12,000 that we have to date will lead us to meet the goal of 27,000 of these formalized workers. This figure, which represents about four times the number registered in the 12 years prior to our administration, we have achieved by implementing a differential approach that recognizes the special characteristics of small, ancestral and subsistence miners.

Energy transition, the legacy

The energy transition, our main public policy, was consolidated in 2021 and has become the great legacy of the government of President Iván Duque for the present and future of Colombia. This year we closed with an installed capacity from non-conventional renewable sources that exceeds 710 MWp, that is, we have multiplied by 25 times what there was in 2018.

However, the outlook for 2022 and future years is even more encouraging, since between the 2019 reliability charge auction and the two long-term contract auctions in 2019 and 2021, we have awarded projects for more than 2,870 MWp and close to US $ 3,000 million that will come into operation between 2022 and 2023. This figure represents more than 100 times the installed capacity that we found in 2018, without a doubt one of the fastest renewables expansions in the world.

Finally, 2022 will be the year of new technologies. On the one hand, the construction of four wind farms in La Guajira will be completed, with an installed capacity of more than 430 MWp. And, on the other, we will leave the first green hydrogen production pilot with Ecopetrol in operation, in addition to regulating the roadmap for offshore wind energy and the roadmap for zero and low emissions hydrogen.

* Minister of Mines and Energy.