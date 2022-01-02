WhatsApp | How to move the app to the MicroSD or external memory | Applications | Smartphone | 2022 | Android | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

You WhatsApp It is weighing too much and you don’t want to delete all the files that exist on your cell phone? If you have had problems updating or installing any other application, then you should follow this method in order to have a little more space on your smartphone.

Remember that when you do this tutorial, you will be able to free up some space on your mobile; However, you will have to sacrifice certain details such as not being able to quickly access images and audios that were sent to you. WhatsApp .

HOW TO MOVE WHATSAPP TO EXTERNAL MEMORY OR MICROSD

The first thing will be to enter an external memory or MicroSD to your smartphone, whatever model it was.

After that go to the files of your cell phone.

Find the WhatsApp folder in your device’s storage.

Press it for about 2 seconds and hit Cut.

Once this is done, choose the new location which is the MicroSD or external memory.

Now paste the WhatsApp folder.

Remember to access the internal folder of WhatsApp to be able to move all the files. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment, you will have freed up enough space on your mobile without the need to lose any files.

Of course, if you want to see those photos or videos that they sent you again, just open the WhatsApp folder on your external memory.

Also, the files will no longer be seen in your WhatsApp chats, so you should take that into consideration.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.