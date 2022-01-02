WhatsApp | How to turn off the camera sound | 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | Trick | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Don’t you want to listen to the camera of WhatsApp ? Sure you wanted to take a photo to send it to someone else, but it turns out that the shutter is heard when taking an image from the app. Do you want to know how to eliminate it for life?

This trick has become quite a few users who use WhatsApp to be able to call or transfer files. It is for that reason that this 2022 you should start it with this practical tutorial so that you avoid going through any setbacks with that sound that, in most cases, annoys.

HOW TO TURN OFF THE WHATSAPP CAMERA SOUND

The first thing will be to enter your internal folder on your cell phone.

If you don’t have one, it’s time to install one. It may be the official Google one.

In the case of iPhone devices, you only have to activate the side button to silence all the sounds of your device, including that of the WhatsApp camera.

Now in your Android terminal you will have to look for the file system / media / audio / ui / Shutter01.ogg

You can place in the search engine also “Shutter01.ogg”.

Remember that before doing this trick it is better to make a backup of WhatsApp.

In this way you can silence the WhatsApp camera on your Android cell phone for life. (Photo: MAG)

Now just delete the file in question.

At that moment, try to take a photo with the WhatsApp camera.

You will notice at that moment that the WhatsApp camera does not sound at all.

With this, you will be able to take all the photos you want without having to completely silence the cell phone.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.