WhatsApp: so you can know if a stranger has you in their contact list | Technology

2021 is over and WhatsApp continues to be at the top of the list of most used messaging applications in the world. The platform Goal It has gained great notoriety in the last year by introducing many changes regarding privacy, but even so, the possibility of being exposed through the app is still valid. For example, did you know that you can be part of the contact list of a complete strange without knowing it? Luckily, there is a secret trick to check it and here we detail it.

Millions of people in the world use WhatsApp to chat with their loved ones and classmates, jobs, but it is also common for us to share our number when we make purchases online (for example, in the marketplace of Facebook or Instagram), so it is not too difficult for our contact information to circulate around.

This slight problem can become a big one considering that even the same Meta devised a long time ago (when it was still called Facebook) a way to share our contact without necessarily giving our number (through a QR code or direct links to our chat).

In short, the minimum risk to which we expose ourselves with our phone number is that our contact falls into the hands of a stranger and he or she can see our public information, such as profile photo, last time connected, if we are online or not. and else.

Luckily, there is a trick that will allow us to identify these unwanted intruders and take measures such as, for example, setting our privacy to a higher level or simply blocking this person.

How to know if a stranger has me on WhatsApp?

The best thing about this method is that we will not need any third-party application, so there is no risk of being victims of a virus or malicious program. All we have to do is use one of the native WhatsApp functions from our own smartphone, be it Android or iPhone. To do so, just follow these steps: