WhatsApp: WAToolkit, the best Chrome extension to receive your messages in the background | WASAP | WSP | WP | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp has made life easier for thousands of office workers with the desktop version: a simple solution to not being on the phone during work hours. There is still the problem of having the smartphone connected to the Internet so that WhatsApp Web works normally, but that is something that will change in future updates.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp desktop users can turn to the Google Chrome add-on store for more services and thus improve productivity.

WAToolkit, for example, enable notifications in the background, so they will continue to receive alerts about your messages arriving through your web browser, whether or not you have WhatsApp open. It also expands the text bubbles to the full width of the chat panel.

“Never miss a notification from WhatsApp while at your desktop computer. This extension allows you to receive notifications from WhatsApp even when there is no WhatsApp tab or Chrome window open. In this way, you will never miss a message while working on your PC ”, reads the description in the Chrome store.

GOOGLE CHROME | How to install extensions

Open the Chrome Web Store.

Find and select the extension you want to install.

Click on Add to Chrome .

. Some extensions will notify you if they need certain permissions or data. To approve, press Add extension.

To use the extension, click on the icon to the right of the address bar.

Open WhatsApp without the QR code

If you are thinking of using WhatsApp Web All of 2022, now that many workplaces have offered the flexibility to carry out remote work, then you have to try this simple tool that will help you a lot to save not only time, but avoid being glued to the cell phone.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp Web either from the Windows application or through its page.

Once inside, you must scan the QR code as the first time.

When doing so, now go to your mobile.

You must enter the WhatsApp app and there click on Settings or Configuration.

There, click on “Linked devices”.

At that moment, click on the computer where you have opened WhatsApp Web.

At the bottom it says “Beta version for various devices.”

Participate in the WhatsApp Web beta and that’s it.

Now you can open WhatsApp Web on any PC where you log in at all times and without the need to scan the QR code.

