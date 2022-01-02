Who from Pumas UNAM deserves to go?

For the first time in history, the world Cup It will be held at the end of the year due to issues related to the weather conditions of the venue where it will take place. That is why, although the first hours of the World Cup year have passed, Qatar 2022 it still seems a long way off. However, in Dale Azul y Oro we have already revealed which are the players of Pumas who could be present at the ecumenical appointment.

Selection of Mexico

The Selection of Mexico left a bad feeling with the two defeats he suffered in November against United States and Canada. Such setbacks relegated him to third place in the final octagonal standings of the Concacaf Playoffs. In any case, at least for the moment, he continues to qualify for the World Cup directly.

In that case, who would have a chance to be in Qatar 2022 from Pumas UNAM, there are three elements: Alfredo Talavera, which has repeatedly been summoned by Gerardo Martino; Alan Mozo, that although lately it is not taken into account, the Tata He already cited him in his cycle for commitments by the Nations League; Y, Erik Lira, still considered university (can go to Blue Cross), who played the friendly vs. chili last December 9th.

United States selection

In the United States selection, current champion of the Gold Cup and Nations League, who could be from National University Club in the next world Cup is Sebastian Saucedo. Football player auriazul In 2021 he was a member of the team that reached the semifinals in the men’s soccer tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Washington Corozo

Washington Corozo, of whom it is rumored that he could be transferred to Palmeiras or Corinthians, is closely followed by his performance in the Pumas of the UNAM, for Gustavo Alfaro, coach of the Ecuador selection, a team that today ranks third behind Brazil and Argentina in the table of Conmebol Qualifiers. The strategist already quoted him for the double date of September.