Who is the young crypto millionaire who moved his firm to the Bahamas, attends 5 screens at once and hates being compared to Mark Zuckerberg

Bankman Fried is 29 years old and has a fortune that Forbes estimated at $ 26.5 billion. At 25 he founded Alameda Research and at 27 FTX, which has just moved from Hong Kong to the Bahamas Photo: Heraldo Binario

With a personal fortune that Forbes estimated at the beginning of December at about $ 26.5 billion Sam Bankman-Fried He is the number one crypto millionaire in the world, but he has a problem, his partners and employees have a hard time keeping up with the exhausting pace of work: he sleeps only 4 hours a day and when he is awake he performs several tasks at the same time, a skill he developed since he was a child , when he did simultaneous chess and other board games, with a timer, so as not to get bored.

“It is very recurrent to see him enjoy football on one screen, watching YouTube videos on another screen, answering messages on a third screen, operating on a fourth screen and in a phone call on a fifth screen,” he said. Caroline ellison, co-CEO of Alameda Research, to Business Insider, which did some research on the character.

Bankman Fried founded Alameda in 2017, when he was just 25 years old, after working at Janet Street, a Wall Street trading firm, his first job, after passing through the mythical Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he had Come up with a reputation for a math genius. At MIT, he was a member of the Epsilon-Theta fraternity, whose members challenged each other to decipher riddles. In a math camp he met Sam trabucco, another Alameda co-CEO.

Shortly after founding his first company, Bankman attended a conference in Asia, intrigued by the price of Bitcoin on the Asian exchanges or cryptocurrency exchanges, whose difference from prices in the US became known as the “kimchi premium” (for a popular Korean sauce).

Upon his return, he settled into a WeWork office and called the rest of his team to work on a new project. “We are losing $ 50,000 a day by not working in Hong Kong instead of Berkeley,” he told them. In 2019, he founded FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange most used by North Americans, which he established first in Hong Kong and last October legally moved to the Bahamas, which at the end of 2020 had approved the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, a very favorable legislation to operate in cryptocurrencies.

Near Miami

The move erased the 12 time zones of difference that FTX had with its US clients when operating from Hong Kong and left its headquarters just an hour’s flight from Miami, where it named the stadium of the Miami Heats, the team of the NBA, the largest and most competitive basketball league in the world.

Bankman-Fried bets on massiveness and also made advertising alliances with Stephen Curry, megastar of the NBA and the California Golden State Warriors, and Tom Brady, quarterback of the Patriots (the team’s point guard), the biggest winner in the NFL, the American football league, in whose next Super Bowl, this month, he will be one of the big advertisers. In addition, in 2022 it will also sponsor the Mercedes Benz Formula-1 team.

Stephen Curry and Tom Brady, two of the sports megastars with whom Bankman-Fried bets on the massiveness of FTX, its cryptocurrency exchange

A recent round of FTX funding attracted giants like BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, whose CEO is Larry Fink, one of the toughest negotiators for the restructuring of Argentine debt with private creditors, and venture-funds such as Tiger Global and Sequoia, one of whose co-founders and partners, Michael Moritz, explained in financial terms the gross mistakes that Barcelona made until they lost Lionel messi.

Bankman Fried has a strong aversion to inefficiency: FTX runs with too few developers, forcing them into extreme challenges and often burnout, putting it in front of a dilemma: hire more employees and incur “ inefficiencies ”or stick with too few and deal with constant wear and tear. The number of FTX developers surprises executives from other crypto platforms, such as Jerald David, who worked on the New York, Dubai and Chicago stock exchanges.

Jerad David, who worked at the New York, Dubai and Chicago stock exchanges, called it “impressive” that FTX was built with two developers in its first six months, when to operate a exchange of its volume it takes thirty

“I was part of a team that created a exchange cryptography from scratch, and the model is simple: the greater the number of developers, the faster it can scale, ”David, current president of crypto asset manager Arca Capital Management, told Business Insider. And he called it “impressive” that FTX was built with just two developers in its first six months, when operating a exchange its volume requires about thirty developers.

Small and faster

Having a smaller team allows Bankman-Fried to make quick decisions. Ellison, the co-CEO of Alameda Research who described her astonishing ability to multitasking, and Trabucco, the co-CEO who met him at math camp, agree that Sam detects opportunities and seizes them more quickly than most traders, which is why he earned the nickname “MobyDick of Crypto whales.” (for the fearsome shark in the novel by Herman melville, a classic of American literature).

Bankman-Fried, in his testimony to the US Congress, where he had to go to respond on the incidence of “digital assets” and the future of finance

That nickname doesn’t dislike Bankman, but he does dislike that Edith Yeung, Investor of Race Capital, one of the funds that first invested in FTX, has called it “the Mark Zuckerberg of cryptocurrencies ”.

Unlike Zuckerberg, who is highly criticized and confrontational with politicians and the US Congress, Bankman-Fried seeks to get along with Washington and the world of civic organizations. He was an important contributor to the presidential campaign of the current American president, Joseph Biden, and has $ 16 million donated to charitable organizations.

Actions that go well with his boyish face and curly hair, even if he is a true cryptocurrency shark.

KEEP READING:

What are the best games to make money with bitcoin and other cryptos in 2022

Why does the Government want to know how much electricity Argentine crypto miners consume

The result of frozen rates: more inflation and more people without electricity