Why you should not charge your cell phone in the car, here we explain

If you are one of the people who always stays No battery on the cell phone and you have to resort to connecting it to the car you could be at risk.

The USB plug The vehicle is not designed to charge a cell phone battery, but rather for smaller objects such as inserting a memory card or listening to music.

Related news

If you frequently charge your cell phone in the car, you only cause its battery to drain faster. The opposite case is when you use an adapter to charge your cell phone as it can send too much power.

Check that the cable matches the port of your cell phone Photo: Pixabay

Risks of charging your cell phone in the car

In the long run it also causes cell phone battery overheat and damage the elements of your phone. It is recommended that this charger be used in the car only in an emergency situation.

Or you can also buy one portable battery and always have it in the car. Here are some recommendations:

Make sure the cables and the USB port are in good condition.

Use charging cables from the same brand as your phone.

Disconnect the cell phone when the charge is complete.

The best option is charge your cell phone with its original cable and in your home, office or any outlet that has electricity.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

chp