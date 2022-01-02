Will it be given? The reason why LeBron James should be the NBA MVP over Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers star is playing at a superlative level, to the point where he should receive serious consideration to be the MVP. Can he beat Stephen Curry?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) season has had some big highs so far, and without a doubt two of them have been the yields of LeBron James for the Lakers Y Stephen Curry for the Warriors.

Both have had record-breaking seasons that both they and their franchises are proud of, not to mention the enjoyment they have brought to league fans. The best of all? There is still a lot of fabric to cut in 2022.

Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry are in talks for be the MVP of the yearBut it’s the Los Angeles Lakers star who seems to have a very strong argument for taking home the accolade again when all is said this season.

Why should LeBron James beat Curry the MVP?

So far this season, LeBron has better average points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. In addition, he has more games with more than 30 points than Steph, and surpasses him in number of shots to the rim (+ 18%) and from middle distance (+ 12%). Curry tries 2.5% from long range, which is not surprising with his record season, but, Are you having a better year than James?