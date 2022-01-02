‘Winnie the Pooh’, ‘Bambi’, Hemingway’s first novel and 400,000 recordings go into the public domain in the US.

The long terms of copyright protection provided by US law mean that many works, especially audiovisual ones, are already very deteriorated by the time they become public domain.

On January 1, 2022, the intellectual property restrictions on all works created in 1926 were lifted in the United States, upon expiry of the deadline for 95 years existing in the country for the protection of copyright, communicates the Center for the Study of the Public Domain of Duke University.

Among the books that became public heritage are children’s novels ‘Winnie the Pooh’, by Alan Alexander Milne, and ‘Bambi’by Felix Salten, as well as Ernest Hemingway’s first novel, ‘Party’, and that of William Faulkner, ‘The pay of the soldiers’. Regarding cinematographic works, this year films such as ‘Battling Butler’, with the famous comedian Buster Keaton, and ‘The Temptress’, with Greta Garbo.

Likewise, all sound recordings prior to 1923 became public domain, due to the fact that a law adopted in 2018 modified the application of intellectual property rules to this type of piece. According to estimates, it is about 400,000 recordings, among which are actions of Enrico Caruso Y Ethel Waters.

Not all have survived

Once a work enters the public domain, it can be shared, modified and used without the need to pay or obtain any permission, thus becoming “a source of creativity”notes Duke University. However, it warns that it must be taken into account that the public domain does not automatically extend to derivative works. In the case of Winnie the Pooh, for example, “the original book […] is open to all, [pero] Disney still owns copyrights to later books, movies, and other creative works. “

Another important aspect of the reclassification of a work as public domain is that it allows it to be revitalized. “The vast majority of the 1926 works are out of print. When they enter the public domain in 2022, anyone can rescue them from the dark and make them available, where we can all discover them, enjoy them and give them new life “, indicates the university.

However, the institution points out that, in many cases, the works “have already been lost or are disintegrating literally “due to its age, which is especially true for tapes and sound recordings.

The current periods of protection of intellectual property were established in the United States by the Law of Extension of the Term of Copyright, 1998, which extended by 20 years the terms provided by the previous law, of 1976. The new text It was dubbed the ‘Mickey Mouse Protection Act’ because it was actively promoted by the Disney company, concerned about the expiration of the rights to its most iconic character.

