WWE Day 1 2022 broadcast live online and in Latin Spanish via Fox Action | Follow minute by minute all the fights on the undercard with Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar | WWE news | SPORT-TOTAL

The first fight of the night is coming: Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.
Bobby Lashley arrives at the arena accompanied by MVP.
The New Day today goes for the SmackDown tag team titles that belong to The Usos.
Becky Lynch and LIV Morgan will once again be face to face in the ring.
This fight, without a doubt, will be the most anticipated of the night.
Right now WWE is showing how the rivalry between Edge and The Miz was generated.
Start the WWE Day 1 Kickoff!
A pity the absence of Roman reignsBut the most important thing is your health. We will see how it evolves in the coming days. At the moment, the Universal champion has the support of the entire WWE.
LAST MINUTE
Brock Lesnar is now included in the WWE title match.
LAST MINUTE
Roman Reigns announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to fight tonight on WWE Day 1.
At 7:00 pm in Peru the kickoff of the event will begin and at 8:00 pm WWE Day 1. You can follow all incidents minute by minute here, in El Comercio.
A small summary of what we will see tonight in WWE Day 1.
On the card we will also have a vibrant four-way match for the WWE men’s title.
The RAW women’s title will also be at stake today. Who will be victorious?
WWE Day 1 2022: channel in Peru and the world
Fox Action and WWE Network are the signals enabled to follow the WWE show that will present Big E defending the company championship in a complicated fight against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Although, the former The Shield announced that he was infected with COVID-19.
WWE Day 1 2022: schedule
Mexico – 6:00 pm (kickoff) / 7:00 pm (event)
Peru – 7:00 pm (kickoff) / 8:00 pm (event)
Colombia – 7:00 pm (kickoff) / 8:00 pm (event)
Ecuador – 7:00 pm (kickoff) / 8:00 pm (event)
Venezuela – 8:00 pm (kickoff) / 9:00 pm (event)
Bolivia – 8:00 pm (kickoff) / 9:00 pm (event)
Argentina – 9:00 pm (kickoff) / 10:00 pm (event)
Chile – 9:00 pm (kickoff) / 10:00 pm (event)
Paraguay – 9:00 pm (kickoff) / 10:00 pm (event)
Uruguay – 9:00 pm (kickoff) / 10:00 pm (event)
Brazil – 9:00 pm (kickoff) / 10:00 pm (event)
Spain – 1:00 am on January 2 (kickoff) / 2:00 am on January 2 (event)
WWE made this introductory video to Day 1.
Will Roman Reigns remain the Universal Champion tonight?
Check out the complete WWE Day 1 undercard.
Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar: Universal Championship.
Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley: WWE Championship.
Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan: Raw Women’s Championship.
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs The New Day (King Xavier & Kofi Kingston): SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) vs Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford): Raw Tag Team Championships.
Edge vs The Miz.
Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss.
On the female side, Becky Lynch (Seth Rollins’ partner) did not appear on the Monday night program. Still, the contest against Liv Morgan continues. The former Riott Squad member will look to deliver the big hit of the year by stripping the championship from The Man, who leads that division on Raw.
At the moment, the company has not officially ruled on the case of Rollins, who was not in the arena on the Raw program last Monday. Neither were Big E nor Lashley for prevention. He only gave the face ‘KO’, who beat Credic Alexander in a heads up at the ‘red mark’.
The most anticipated fight of the day will star Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. There were crosses between the two on the eve. The Samoan fired his representative Paul Heyman after having a rapprochement with the ‘Beast’. Also, during the week the ‘Tribal Chief’ did not appear on the SmackDown broadcast due to a prevention issue against possible cases of coronavirus.
Follow the first event of the entertainment wrestling company this Saturday, January 1. The Vince McMahon company has prepared an attractive card to ring in the new year with the best action from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute by minute of WWE Day 1 2022! Here we will show you the latest news from this important event.
Here you can see the WWE Day 1 Kickoff live.