Xavi does not give up Dembélé, who will meet again with Barcelona

BARCELONA – Xavi Hernández maintains an optimistic and positive attitude, at least in the face of public opinion, when referring to the continuity of Ousmane Dembélé, with whom he said not to feel disappointed and reporting that the distant positions between Barcelona and its representative may even be considered logical “because this is a negotiation”, solving a much more optimistic scenario than it might seem: “I trust that the positions will come closer,” he said, warning of a “meeting in the next few days” between the two parties.

Right now Barça understands the continuity of the French striker very difficult in view of the “unaffordable” demands, a source from the entity, Moussa Sissoko, acknowledged to ESPN in Thursday’s meeting, in which various information, not confirmed or denied For the club, they reported that the agent requested an annual salary of between 30 and 40 million euros per season, in addition to a transfer bonus close to 20 million and a commission of between 10 and 15 million more. Camp Nou does not even arise.

“No, I am not disappointed with Osumane. This is a negotiation and the representatives do what they do … Probably without knowing the reality”, explained this Saturday Xavi, who made it clear that at the club “we have a very clear position” to the he hopes that “Dembélé has a gesture”.

“I have spoken with him again and I hope the positions come closer. He is a capable player who can help us a lot. We need him and he must know that this is a great opportunity that he cannot miss,” repeated the Barça coach, revealing that he spoke with the player “with all naturalness … telling him what I expect, we expect from him. I think he will not be happier elsewhere than he can be at Barça; I have conveyed to him that this is the best club in the world and I make it clear to him that we have a special sporting project for him that must outweigh an economic aspect “.

The proximity and tranquility of Xavi, who did not even want to refer to the possibility of ‘punishing’ Dembélé with the bench or the stands if he does not renew, noting that “you should not rush or think about it”, ventures, or suspects, quite different to the reality within the club, where disappointment, disgust and even anger at what happened in the meeting last Thursday is the majority.

And it is that Dembélé is the main piece of the Barcelona puzzle in this winter market that has just begun and in which the club still hopes to continue strengthening. Xavi did not want to talk “about Morata or Haaland or anyone else who is here”, solving that Ferran Torres and Dani Alves “are going to help us a lot … Everything else is hypothesis and it is not my business to talk about it, so I prefer to talk about the players we have. “

It is clear, despite everything, that “there must be exits … And if we succeed in getting Dembélé to renew, we will be able to register Ferran and another signing,” announced the coach, without wanting to personalize anyone and remembering that Luuk de Jong and Demir, the players closest to leaving the club “today are part of the team, they are part of the squad.”

“The exits are being worked on. The market starts today and there is a month left. Many things have to be valued but for players to enter, others have to come out, that is very clear,” Xavi resolved in a quick summary, who was enthusiastic. with the incorporation of Ferran Torres, waiting to be able to count on him.

“He is a spectacular signing for us. He really wants to play and he is going to give us a lot, I am convinced. He can adapt to the three attacking positions, he wins duels, he has a goal, he has a good head … Without a doubt he will help a lot to the team ”, determined the technician.