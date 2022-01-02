Xiaomi has just launched a water heater that will revolutionize showers

The latest from Xiaomi is a gas water heater without cold water that provides you with hot water instantly.

Despite the fact that Xiaomi already has a really wide catalog of smart home devices such as robot vacuum cleaners, electric brushes, air purifiers, table lamps or kettles, the Chinese giant does not stop launching new products under its MIJIA brand and the latest of them is a water heater thanks to which you will never run out of hot water.

This is Xiaomi’s first cold waterless gas water heater

The Chinese firm has just launched in its native country the MIJIA Zero Cold Water Gas Water Heater S1, a gas water heater without cold water which is the first of its kind that Xiaomi brings to the market.

Xiaomi’s new product is a compact, elegant and tremendously cheap thermos

The main feature of this heater is that provides you with hot water instantly, so that you no longer have to wait for the water to heat up.

This device has a capacity of 18 liters, it also preheats the water in the pipe, something that ensures that when you open the shower the hot water will come out and, in addition, it has a constant temperature precision control system of ± 0.5 ℃ that avoids sudden changes in water temperature during switching on and off.

Thanks to this last functionality, the control of the heating temperature is much more precise, since this system controls the temperature in real time and regulates the volume of water and gas in the heater.

This heater is also equipped with segmented fire control technology, which takes care of adjust firepower based on different inlet water temperatures.

The MIJIA Zero Cold Water Gas Water Heater S1 features 4 predefined water heating modes:

Adult wash ( 43ºC )

) Comfortable wash ( 41ºC )

) Children’s wash ( 39ºC )

) Use in the kitchen (36ºC)

This Xiaomi heater can be interconnected with other home automation devices of the brand such as its smart lock with NFC or its door sensors through the app Xiaomi Home.

Xiaomi improves its well-known toothbrush: it now has a 2-month battery and is submersible

The MIJIA Zero Cold Water Gas Water Heater S1 is now available for purchase in China for a price of 2,399 yuan, about 333 euros to change.

