“10 Argentine technicians have called me who want me to recommend them at Olimpia”

Pedro Troglio gave details about his incorporation to the bench San Lorenzo after his successful stage in Honduras as he won four titles in a row with the Olympia.

The Argentine strategist revealed the way in which his signing for the Argentine Cyclone took place.

“When I appeared in the newspapers that it was an option, no one had called me. They called me and there I contacted Rafa Villeda and Osman Madrid to tell them that I was going to listen to the offer. When the option came out, it was what cost me the most, telling Rafa and Osman that I was not going to continue, it was hard. I was comfortable, with a four-time champion team, but sometimes it’s good to leave a club well because it usually happens that you go badly after winning everything, “he said in an interview with Five Sporty.

After his departure from Olimpia, the merengue team is in search of a coach and Troglio revealed that many Argentine coaches have called him, asking him to recommend them.

“I hope they surpass me, but for me it is fantastic to remain in the history of Honduras, first of all because when I went I bet a lot. Olimpia again opened the door of a great team from my country. I have been called by 10 Argentine technicians who want me to recommend them at Olimpia. I cannot recommend the 10, but now that everyone wants to go to the Honduras team as if one has opened a path, a door and that is good, “he said.

And he added: “I know I’m going to direct Olympia again, I don’t go so crazy. I have told Osman and the leaders ”.

Ricardo La Volpe, Ángel David Comizzo, Roberto Sensini, Rubén Omar Romano, Luis Islas, are some of the Argentine coaches who could reach the bench of the 34 times champion of Honduras.

“They are all friends, but I can only mend one and how do I do it? Comizzo, Sensini, Islas, Romano are names that have been called and if I recommend one, I look bad with the others. What I can tell the leadership is that they are good people, with an important history and what I do think is going to be difficult is to generate the relationship we had with the leadership, the medical staff, because maybe that is our virtue, but they are good coaches, “said Troglio.