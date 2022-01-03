20 things we don’t want and 22 we do by 2022

It was a 2021 Formula 1 anthology. A classic season in which there was everything that can be asked of a good script, what to expect or not from 2022?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen they have ignited a new rivalry; the FIA ​​was immersed in controversial situations; equipment like Ferrari Y Mclaren promise for the next season and Checo Pérez had a good performance, with very bright moments and a better version of Guadalajara is expected for 2022.

This year comes an aesthetic fix of the F1. They will be more aerodynamically sober cars, but it will be adjusted on the floor of the car so as not to lose grip and maintain the dizzying speed.

We make two lists: one of the 20 things, or situations that we do not want and another of 22 that we do want. Let’s hope they agree, at least in some, and that everyone has a healthy and prosperous 2022 …

In 2022 the designs of the F1 single-seaters will be different. They are expected to allow more passes on the runway. Getty

20 things we don’t want

Poor performance of Checo Pérez Continuing with Checo, who does not improve a little in classifications That the 2022 car is worse than the previous ones in terms of passing options on the track. Problems with the new Pirelli tire (with 18-inch wheels) That Mercedes misses the design of the car That Red Bull misses the design of the car That Red Bull’s new engine is unreliable or performance drops Let the new car design widen, not shorten, the difference between teams That unexpectedly Renault decides to stop its program with Alpine and take away Fernando Alonso Or, that Fernando Alonso does not have the car to show off and then decides to retire That Aston Martin get worse and therefore more committed to Sebastian Vettel Don’t let Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin raise your bar Following the previous point: Make HAAS a worse car (if that is even possible) Another episode like Belgium in 2021 That Miami fail as a Grand Prix May COVID lead to multiple cancellations Inconsistencies of the stewards Rookie Guanyu Zhou may not be the driver Alfa Romeo expected That Michael Masi has not learned his lesson Let the attention of the fans fall

The drivers of the 2021 class surround the new generation F1. Getty

22 things we wish for