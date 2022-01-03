20 things we don’t want and 22 we do by 2022

It was a 2021 Formula 1 anthology. A classic season in which there was everything that can be asked of a good script, what to expect or not from 2022?
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen they have ignited a new rivalry; the FIA was immersed in controversial situations; equipment like Ferrari Y Mclaren promise for the next season and Checo Pérez had a good performance, with very bright moments and a better version of Guadalajara is expected for 2022.
This year comes an aesthetic fix of the F1. They will be more aerodynamically sober cars, but it will be adjusted on the floor of the car so as not to lose grip and maintain the dizzying speed.
We make two lists: one of the 20 things, or situations that we do not want and another of 22 that we do want. Let’s hope they agree, at least in some, and that everyone has a healthy and prosperous 2022 …
20 things we don’t want
Poor performance of Checo Pérez
Continuing with Checo, who does not improve a little in classifications
That the 2022 car is worse than the previous ones in terms of passing options on the track.
Problems with the new Pirelli tire (with 18-inch wheels)
That Mercedes misses the design of the car
That Red Bull misses the design of the car
That Red Bull’s new engine is unreliable or performance drops
Let the new car design widen, not shorten, the difference between teams
That unexpectedly Renault decides to stop its program with Alpine and take away Fernando Alonso
Or, that Fernando Alonso does not have the car to show off and then decides to retire
That Aston Martin get worse and therefore more committed to Sebastian Vettel
Don’t let Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin raise your bar
Following the previous point: Make HAAS a worse car (if that is even possible)
Another episode like Belgium in 2021
That Miami fail as a Grand Prix
May COVID lead to multiple cancellations
Inconsistencies of the stewards
Rookie Guanyu Zhou may not be the driver Alfa Romeo expected
That Michael Masi has not learned his lesson
Let the attention of the fans fall
22 things we wish for
That 2022 looks like 2021; make it better if possible
That, within the sportingly healthy, there are good controversies
That the FIA and the teams fix in the regulations what they have to fix
That Checo Pérez improves in classification
That Checo Pérez has more victories and podiums
Make Max Verstappen a better driver and a good defending champion
That Lewis Hamilton keep his motivation and continue in F1
That Fernando Alonso has the car to join the ‘party’
That Sebastian Vettel has a car to join the middle zone (he would hardly have a tool for more, but …)
Let Ferrari raise its bar and get closer to Mercedes and Red Bull
Let McLaren raise its bar do the same
That Ricciardo raises his level and confidence in McLaren
That Sainz and Leclerc give one of the best internal rivalries (Cremos is the most even pair)
That Russell can with the pressure of now be on a winning team
In general, that the change in the technical regulation contracts the distance between the teams
Make the new wind tunnel testing and budget limit rules work
That the cars are amazing in both design and speed
That does not fall or lock F1TV
That the championship ends in the last race, but without the controversy stealing the show
That we have full stands
That the Mexican GP be the best
May all pilots finish the season healthy