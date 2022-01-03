2022 will be great for all Mexicans; there will be health, well-being and happiness

At the beginning of the first morning of 2022, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is confident that this year will not only be good for all Mexicans, but also “great” because the most difficult part of the pandemic is over.

He said “optimistic” since this year he points out that the country will do very well in all areas, especially in health, well-being, peace, tranquility, and happiness.

He indicated that he was inviting Jeremy Corbyn, an English parliamentarian, and his Mexican wife Laura Alvarez, to accompany him in this first conference, in reciprocity that they invited him to the English parliament five years ago.

“We are going to start the week and this year we want it to be very good, good, good, very good for all Mexicans and for all human beings, may it be a year with health, with great happiness, that is what we wish, and there is Favorable conditions to achieve these good purposes, “he said in the Treasury room of the National Palace.

He highlighted the great reserve of values ​​of the Mexican people to overcome adversity.

I am optimistic, I think that the most difficult thing is over, 2020 was very sad, difficult, however, we went ahead because our people have a great reserve of cultural, moral, and spiritual values, that when it is needed comes all that cultural strength that always He has saved us. AMLO President of Mexico

“Last year was already better and this indicates that we are going to do very well in all areas, in all fields of public life, especially and what we most desire in health, well-being, in peace, tranquility, in happiness, “he added.

López Obrador recalled that Jeremy Corbyn invited him to visit the English Parliament in 2017.

“They invited me when I was still an opponent to visit the English Parliament, I was in London and we identified ourselves because he is an advocate for just causes, an advocate for workers in the United Kingdom and now he is visiting and we invited him to witness what it is like. this parliament of ours (the morning) ”, he said.