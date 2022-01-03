25 free apps and games to start the year

We are going to collect some free apps and games to start the year 2022, which will help us in our goals for the next 12 months. We have selected those that focus on the aspects that we try to improve each new year.

Therefore, we have apps to improve our health, do sports or lose weight, also to learn languages, relax and make new friends or find a partner. A good complement to the New Years resolution apps that are so popular these days.

They all have versions for Android and iOS (iPhone or iPad), some also for computers, either natively or thanks to a web version. We have made a selection based on the theme, with a total of 25 games and apps to choose from:

Sport, diet and healthy life

We start with fitness-focused apps: food, diet or training, helped by our smartphone. All these alternatives are free, although with optional premium features for those who want extras:

MyRealFood – healthy food and recipe scanner. Yuka – a food quality scanner. MyFitnessPal – helps with exercises in workouts and counting calories. 8fit – training assistant. Synchronized – safe running groups for women.

Learn languages

Learning English, or another language, is one of the goals at the beginning of each year. The phone or tablet can help us, and in this list we have a lot of free content to practice in writing or orally:

Quiz your English – a game to learn English in a fun way. Cambridge for You – materials for the official exam. Tandem – online language learning. iTalki – a directory of language teachers who work by video call. Babbel – online language platform.

There are also good series on Netflix to learn English, so learning a new language in 2022 is within our grasp.

Relaxation and mental health

Smartphones tend to stress us out and cause dependency, but some apps focus just the opposite. Here are some ideas to help us relax and regain control of our daily routines:

Petit BamBou – meditation, guided breathing and yoga. Pomodoro – apps to better manage time. Forest – to disconnect from the mobile by planting a virtual tree. Calm – meditation and mindfulness. Quality Time – time control with the mobile. Sleep Better – improves night’s rest.

We also have apps to concentrate and disconnect from the mobile, with different approaches according to the preferences of each one, and some relaxing games for the mobile to take into account.

Friendship and love

Perhaps to start the year we consider find a partner, or make new friends, something that if we are shy will be easier thanks to these specialized apps:

Tinder – to meet potential partners and date. Badoo – “flirting” app with a large number of users. GenFriends – to make friends while traveling. Amigos Madrid – focused on meeting people in Madrid. Ablo – online conversations with people from other countries.

Fashion games to start the year

If we want to start 2022 dedicated to gaming, we have some free games that are worth checking out, because millions of users are trying them right now:

Fortnite – the popular battle royale is still in vogue in 2022. League of Legends: Wild Rift – in vogue for the premiere of the Arcane series on Netflix. PUBG New State – the new version with a futuristic setting- FRIV games – simple, entertaining and free mini games. NFTs games – allow you to win unique items and cryptocurrencies.

At the end, We do not lack quality apps and games to start 2022, suitable for all tastes and needs, and that we can download for free on Android, iOS or even computers in certain cases.

