3 signs that you could be spying on your cell phone | Techno Doctor | Magazine

Currently there are different forms of spying on mobile devices.

There are all kinds of software capable of spying on the movements of each person through the cell phone, computer or tablet.

A report prepared by Karspesky reveals that 15% of Spaniards would monitor their partner digitally and around 9% admit to having installed an app to spy on their partners. With this you can read the messages, enter the call log, view the images or know where the person is at all times.

Do youHow to know if they are spying on you with a hidden application on your cell phone?

The main problem is that the stalkerware It does not require advanced computer skills to put it into practice. There are tons of iOS and Android applications that offer this type of service and all you have to do is install it on the other person’s mobile.

There are some signals that allow you to discover if someone may be spying on your mobile.

The first thing will be check smartphone battery and mobile data. If autonomy no longer lasts the same or data consumption has skyrocketed in recent days, it is a good time to be suspicious.

It can check the mobile permission settings. In the device settings you can see which applications have access to read the text on your screen, your location or your messages.

If an application, name or icon on the list is not recognized, the most likely thing is that the mobile is infected.

Another good method is have a good antivirus that detects this type of spyware. (I)