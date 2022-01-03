5 cyclists are run over in a park in Buenos Aires

This is how the alleged perpetrator fled 5 cyclists, one of whom died 0:51

(CNN Spanish) – A woman died and four other people were injured this Sunday after a car ran over five cyclists who were circulating in the Bosques de Palermo park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the local police reported in a statement.

The authorities indicated that the person who died was one of those run over, who had been transferred to the Fernández Hospital.

The other injured people were also transferred to hospitals in Buenos Aires with fractures in different parts of their bodies as a result of the impact, said the director of the Emergency Medical Attention System (SAME), Alberto Cresenti, in statements to the state agency Télam.

In their statement, the Police said that after the impact with the cyclists, the alleged perpetrator had fled in another car and that the two women who were with him remained in the vehicle and were brought to justice.

Hours after the events, the Police arrested the driver, allegedly responsible for fleeing the scene in another car, and the three companions who were with him.

At the moment it is unknown if the detainees – who were not named in the statement – have legal representation, what are the charges they face or how they testify to them.

CNN was trying this Sunday to find out more details about the incident with the Buenos Aires Police.