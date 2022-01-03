5 keys to understanding the Haitian occupation in the DR

Blood, sweat and tears were shed in one of the most delicate sociopolitical and historical processes in the Dominican Republic and that to this day continues to cause some controversy, and that this year would arrive at the bicentennial, we refer to the Haitian military occupation started in February 1822. To remember this date we have summarized important aspects of this process through five questions or keys.

What is known as the Haitian occupation?

The Haitian military occupation from Santo Domingo in 1822 It was a historical period that lasted 22 years, in which Haiti ruled the eastern part of the island, imposing itself on the new Spanish State of Haiti, which was divided into two departments: situated in the northern portion, the Cibao and in the southern portion. , the Ozama.

Why is it such a complex issue for the Dominican people?

The twenty-two years of the Haitian occupation Santo Domingo, after a brief period of independence, are largely remembered by Dominicans as a period of brutal military rule, although the reality is more complex.

During this period, large-scale land expropriations were carried out, to the detriment of the efforts necessary for the production of export crops. Military service was imposed, the use of the Spanish language was restricted, and attempts were made to eliminate traditional customs such as cockfighting. This situation fueled the perception that Dominicans had of themselves and their differences with Haitian customs in terms of language, race, religion and national customs. However, this was also a period that definitively ended slavery as an institution in the eastern part of the island.

Controversial measures

Haiti prohibited the constitution of whites as landowners and the main landowning families were forcibly deprived of their properties. Most emigrated to Cuba, Puerto Rico, or Greater Colombia, generally with the support of Haitian officials, who acquired their lands. Haitians, who associated the Catholic Church with their French masters, who had exploited them before their independence, confiscated all church property, deported all clergy abroad, and the remaining clergy severed ties with the Vatican. The University of Santo Domingo, the oldest in America and lacking students and professors, was closed.

In order to receive diplomatic recognition from France, Haiti was forced to pay compensation of 150 million francs to former French settlers, a sum that was later reduced to 60 million francs. This prompted Haiti to impose heavy taxes on the eastern part of the island.

Given Haiti’s inability to adequately support its army, the force of occupation he survived, largely by confiscating food and supplies at gunpoint.

Start of the end

On July 16, 1838, Juan Pablo Duarte founded the secret society La Trinitaria, together with Juan Isidro Pérez, Juan Nepomuceno Ravelo, Félix María Ruiz, Benito González, Jacinto de la Concha, Pedro Alejandrino Pina, Felipe Alfau Bustamante and José María Serra. . Later, Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, Matías Ramón Mella, Vicente Celestino Duarte, Fray José Antonio Bonilla, Pedro Pablo Bonilla, Pedro Carrasco, Félix María del Monte, Tomás de la Concha, Pedro Antonio Bobea, Juan Nepomuceno Tejera, Epifanio Billini were incorporated. , Francisco Martínez de León, Antonio Duvergé, José María Imbert, Francisco Antonio Salcedo, among others.

In 1843, the independentistas allied themselves with a Haitian movement whose objective was the overthrow of Boyer. However, when they revealed themselves as revolutionaries working for Dominican independence, the new president of Haiti, Charles Rivière-Hérard, exiled or imprisoned several Trinidadians.

Mella’s blunderbuss

At the same time, Buenaventura Báez, an azuano mahogany exporter and deputy in the Haitian National Assembly, was negotiating with the French consul for the establishment of a French protectorate in the eastern part. In order to anticipate this agreement, on February 27, 1844, with the blunderbuss of Matías Ramón Mella at the Puerta de la Misericordia, an uprising took place in Santo Domingo that marked the beginning of the Dominican war of independence. This process, supported by Pedro Santana, a wealthy rancher from El Seibo and commander of a private army of peons from his farms, culminated in the victory of the rebels and the founding of the Dominican Republic.

200 years later

In 2019, the National Project’s Thought and Action Center (ProNACIÓN) and the Tricolor Movement called for the creation of a “National Committee” to remember the Haitian occupation started February 9, 1822, headed by Jean-Pierre Boyer, and spanning 22 years.

The nationalist organizations proposed in a written document delivered to the Altar of the Nation the creation of said committee in order to fulfill in the year 2022 the bicentennial of the Haitian occupation.