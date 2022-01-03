A Chilango returns to New York – El Financiero

The first notice came from the pizza slice shop. The condition of homelessness is unfortunate and palpable in Mexican cities, but interacting with a couple of homeless people inside the restaurant, who next to the cash register ask for pieces of food, is not a frequent experience. It wasn’t in New York for a long time.

Since 2006 and mainly for work, I have visited the city many times. The pandemic disrupted that relationship.

For Mexicans raised in amorphous cities, New York was an opportunity to witness the practice of order in the face of chaos. But something broke.

Santino is almost 12 years old and runs with his father to walk around the Glorieta de Cristóbal Colón, Columbus Circle, located opposite a corner of Central Park. His goal is to enter the shopping center installed behind the effigy of the controversial character.

This boy would fulfill a family ritual this Christmas of 2021 when he bought his first interchangeable razor rake, now that a grayish spot began to appear under his nose and the return to school threatens those who are in the first grade of high school.

His dad places the store well. You have to go up the escalators “guarded” by one of the two anthropomorphic statues of Botero that dominate the lobby, go up to the second level and turn left where The Art of Shaving exhibits knives as jewelry, next to the shop of Bose, those speakers that connect via Bluetooth.

The two travelers reached the point, to face disappointment. No knives, no horns. The two stores closed permanently and in their place were a couple of empty stores.

You have seen the scene in Mexico. Establishments closed on all sides due to the inclemency of the pandemic. But this is New York, in the same country where Austin exhibits abundance and stands as a great new headquarters for capitalism.

You don’t need to do a big analysis. There are closed businesses everywhere. New York is in crisis… for those who cannot afford an apartment.

Those who suffer are those who depend on a job in the economy of yesteryear, the tangible one, that of standing up and attending to people in person. An article in The New York Times warns that the city has only replaced six of every 10 jobs lost from the pandemic. https://nyti.ms/3qJTujc

That is a catastrophe in a city where the right to a roof costs about $ 3,000 a month. Haunted by inflation above 6 percent, the $ 2 hotdogs are gone and the $ 1 pizzas are about to disappear. It is easy to explain the number of people who wander looking for a place to avoid the cold. Many of them find solace in marijuana.

I don’t remember if the streets of New York smelled of anything specifically, but now there’s a guaranteed cannabis-burning scent on any pedestrian path.

Buying a carrujo requires getting 20 dollars that can be exchanged during the day in the middle of Washington Square, where at the foot of the NYU buildings, individuals display small tables where they display their merchandise.

The metro keeps a record of poverty for those who pay attention. On the Subway trains, it is possible to see the occasional New Yorker with dirty pants, take shelter and fall asleep at a temperature 20 degrees higher than on the surface.

Along the tracks, along with the rest of the garbage, needles from those who injected something are now visible.

The police were blurred. Politically attacked, she now displays stickers on her patrols that promise a reward of $ 10,000 to anyone who catches someone who shoots a gendarme.

Has New York lost its appeal? That is hard. Its immigrants always create pretexts for tourists, like that Korean neighborhood that grows on 32nd Street to the rhythm of K-pop spiced with sweet teas with milk and tapioca.

But the city changed and is more contrasting. Homelessness grew with a force comparable to the powerful and enormous steel “legs” of 270 Park Avenue, where the people of JP Morgan build their new headquarters of 434 meters high.

Today bankers earn more than ever and feed with their dollars the top of the economy in the most famous city. The rest of the people must wait for some of that abundance to fall from the skyscrapers to the streets, perhaps by way of tourism that this year finally filled every sidewalk. Does New York have hope? He has never lost it.