a great ally for the security of your home

Google has created everything an ecosystem of products to make your home smarter. Its speakers with integrated Google Assistant are more than known, we have had the opportunity to test from the smallest, such as the Nest Mini, even those with a screen, like the Nest Hub. However, the North American catalog goes something beyond what you can imagine at first.

We also find products designed for safety of our houses, like the last Google Nest Cam Indoor. The Google camera is discreet and easy to install, you just have to connect it to the power and after a quick configuration you can start it up. You will know everything that happens in your home, with live images.

I have used the Google camera for a few weeks and I can tell you all my impressions. If you are looking for a small, well-built security camera that you can control with your smartphone, it is a very interesting option to consider.. In addition, it uses Google’s artificial intelligence to do quite curious things.

Design and features

Google camera arrives with a nice and minimalist design. Its body consists of two rounded modules, a base that will serve to support it on any surface, and an upper part where the sensor is located. They are joined by a small articulated mechanism that will allow you to direct the camera where you want.

You can place it on any piece of furniture, but that’s not all. Its base will also allow you screw to a wall to get the perfect viewing angle. Nothing that happens in your home will escape you.

The white of its body and the black ring that surrounds the lens give it a “panda” aesthetic that can be reminiscent of the mythical Google Pixel 2. Made of plastic – from Google they assure that it is 45% recycled – it has a soft and pleasant touch.

We met with a 2 megapixel sensor capable of recording video at 30 fps and Full HD resolution. Your viewing angle is pretty decent, 135º that will allow you to see the most of almost any room. In addition, it has a 6x digital zoom for an in-depth look whenever you need.

This has been my experience with the Google Nest Cam

To start using the Google camera you must unscrew its base. In it you will find a key that will allow you to start it safely. Find the best location, connect it to the power and download Google Home, the application from which you will take control.

The camera will be in charge of notifying you of any change, when it detects a person you will receive a notification on your smartphone.

The image quality is good and the angle of view is sufficient to capture the most important things. However, you should exercise some caution with windows in dark rooms, Highlights can blur vision by “dazzling” the camera. In any case, you will have no problem recognizing who is walking through your home.

The camera will be in charge of notifying you of any changeWhen it detects a person, you will receive a notification on your smartphone. In addition, you will have the possibility to access live and see what is happening. You may be thinking about it, but don’t worry if you have pets. The Nest Cam will identify them and take into account their movements so as not to give false alarms.

Too you can save the different members of your family so that they are automatically identified. They will have their own profiles and you will know at all times who is passing by and who is not.

You will have the possibility to configure notifications when any event of interest is detected, also take a look to see for yourself what happened. However, if you don’t pay for a Nest Aware subscription You can only view 3 hours of video. Everything that has happened before will disappear, if the event happened at 17:00, you will only be able to see the recording until 20:00.

During the night you can also see without too much trouble, features night vision so darkness is not a problem. It maintains a more than acceptable quality and people’s faces remain easily identifiable.

As I have pointed out, the Google camera arrives with a beautiful design, it will look great whatever corner you choose. It has good image and sound quality – you have to be careful with the light inputs – and it will allow you to see without problems at night. But nevertheless, We could ask for more than 3 hours of history to verify everything that happened in our home. Sometimes they could fall short.

Google Nest Cam price and where to buy

Google’s camera hits the market at a price of 99.99 euros. You can buy the Nest Cam on the official google store, with fast and safe shipping. Periodically it has discounts, if you are lucky you can take it a little cheaper.

If you prefer, you will also find it in stores like The English Court at the same price, also with sporadic discounts and fast shipping.

Buy at El Corte Ingles: Google Nest Cam (wired)

This device has been thoroughly tested Independent thanks to an assignment by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Andro4all could receive a commission

