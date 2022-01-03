A new love? Cachan Adamari López KISSING someone special on New Year: PHOTOS

After a difficult year for the Puerto Rican driver, Adamari Lopez He said goodbye to 2021 in a big way in the company of his loved ones. And he did nothing more and nothing less than next to a very special person, whom he filled with hugs and kisses during the New Years celebration.

2021 was undoubtedly a challenge for the Puerto Rican presenter: from her shocking transformation after losing 15 kilos, to the end of her relationship with the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa, after 10 years of being together.

And how to forget his great performance on the show This is how you dance, where he conquered the stage with his incredible talent, in addition to his recent success as a jury in the contest of miss Universe.

To receive 2022, without the presence of Toni Costa, the beautiful presenter was caught kissing and hugging the love of her life while enjoying a great evening with friends.

Some days ago, People in spanish announced that the charismatic Puerto Rican would travel to Disneyland in Orlando, Florida, to close the end of the year with his daughter Alaïa. However, it seems that the celebrations were different, as the driver chose to spend the last of the year with her friend Cynthia Torres-Román.

It was thanks to the images shared by Cynthia and her husband that we were able to see a happy and excited Adamari López welcoming a new year, surrounded by affection and together with his true love: her little daughter Alaïa, only 6 years old.

One of the most emotional moments was when, when the 12 chimes rang, mother and daughter merged into a sweet embrace, while Adamari filled her with tender kisses.

Recently the “golden chaparrita” shared a compilation video of his best moments of the year through his Instagram account.

“They have been months of a lot of learning and in which perseverance and dedication in each step have become the protagonists. I assure you that we will continue together focused on all these goals ”, published Adamari in his last reflection of 2021.

