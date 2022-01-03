A new love? Cachan Adamari López KISSING someone special on New Year: PHOTOS

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 32 Views

After a difficult year for the Puerto Rican driver, Adamari Lopez He said goodbye to 2021 in a big way in the company of his loved ones. And he did nothing more and nothing less than next to a very special person, whom he filled with hugs and kisses during the New Years celebration.

2021 was undoubtedly a challenge for the Puerto Rican presenter: from her shocking transformation after losing 15 kilos, to the end of her relationship with the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa, after 10 years of being together.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rafael Inclán regrets not following Carmen Salinas’ advice on saving money | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- The actor Rafael Inclan He assured that he is going through a difficult …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved