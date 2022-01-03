A person crosses one of the most militarized borders in the world at an unusual crossing from South Korea to North

South Korean troops

South Korean troops were unable to find the individual.

One person, who has not been identified, crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea this weekend.

The individual managed to evade the search device of the troops that guard the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

The troops first detected movement within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four kilometer wide strip that separates the two Koreas and which is itself divided in two by the CDM.

Seoul military authorities said they did not know if the person was still alive, but sent a message to the North asking for protection as during the pandemic, North Korea has implemented a policy of shooting anyone who approaches the border.

