A person crosses one of the most militarized borders in the world at an unusual crossing from South Korea to North

Drafting

BBC News World

January 2, 2022

Image source, Getty Images Caption, South Korean troops were unable to find the individual.

One person, who has not been identified, crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea this weekend.

The individual managed to evade the search device of the troops that guard the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

The troops first detected movement within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four kilometer wide strip that separates the two Koreas and which is itself divided in two by the CDM.

Seoul military authorities said they did not know if the person was still alive, but sent a message to the North asking for protection as during the pandemic, North Korea has implemented a policy of shooting anyone who approaches the border.

Defense officials in Seoul had vowed to review the border protection system after similar breaches in the past.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Isolation after the pandemic hit the already ailing North Korean economy hard.

In September 2020, North Korean troops shot and burned a South Korean official that he worked for the fisheries department and that he disappeared at sea.

The incident caused quite a stir and Pyongyang had to apologize.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had previously declared a national emergency and sealed off a city after a North Korean defector who had Covid symptoms had crossed north from the south.

North Korea’s lockdowns related to the pandemic and movement restrictions within the country also they have reduced the number of defections from North to South.

The border between North and South Korea is one of the most fortified areas in the world.

It is full of land mines, surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire and surveillance cameras, and armed guards are supposed to be on alert 24 hours a day.