A public motion of the federal prosecutor’s office shows the weapons seized in a house of Raphy Pina

Federal authorities revealed images of the “hidden” room with two firearms and ammunition that they found in a house of producer and artist manager Raphy Pina Nieves in Caguas.

The images had been presented during the trial last month in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, but had not been shown to the public outside the courtroom of Judge Francisco Besosa.

The photos are within a presentation in “Power Point” of the federal prosecutor’s office that the defense of the producer requested that it be placed in the case file.

The request for the document, presented by the Public Ministry to the jury in the final arguments, arose a day after the jury issued a guilty verdict against Pina Nieves for illegal possession of weapons.

Part of the “Power Point” presentation that the federal prosecutor’s office presented to the jury during the trial and that it publicly placed in the case file, after Raphy Pina’s defense requested the document. (Capture)

The defense said it needed the document as part of its preparation for when it goes to the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston.

The defense motion states that it was an “error in law” that the statement of a lawyer for Pina Nieves was allowed to be presented during the trial as “proof of conscience of guilt” of the accused.

According to the prosecution, in a previous motion, a lawyer for Pina Nieves stated: “Just the fact that the Public Ministry knew that the defendant was resigned to the fact that he would have to spend time in prison is a tremendous advantage to have in a negotiation of allegation of guilt ”.

In its motion of December 23, the defense indicated that the federal prosecutor’s office “placed considerable emphasis on that statement during the final argument and in its rebuttal argument, thus aggravating the undue damage to the rights of Mr. Pina Nieves.”

The producer rejected offers to plead guilty and maintains that he is innocent.

The defense asked Besosa that the prosecution “file the presentation that he used in his final argument,” in which the statement highlighted by the prosecution is read. A day later, on December 24, the prosecution publicly placed the document in the electronic file of the case.

The document not only presents the statement that questions the defense, but also summarizes other evidence that the prosecution took to the court. There are photos of the contents of a vault that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found in a house owned by Pina Nieves in the Caguas Real urbanization.

The charges allege that Pina Nieves had possession of both weapons because the FBI recorded a phone call in which Pina Nieves says she had them and then the agents occupied them in a house that is owned by the artistic producer. The legal concept used by the prosecution is known as “constructive possession.”

For its part, the defense stated that the weapons could have been placed in that place by someone other than Pina Nieves. The lawyers presented evidence that other people had access to the house and the vault, while the Public Ministry could not prove when was the last time the defendant visited that property, since he lives in a residence in Gurabo.

Pina Nieves’ sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 1, 2022.