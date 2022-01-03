A woman who secretly administered an anticovid vaccine to a teenager is arrested in New York

The woman does not have a medical license and has been accused of unauthorized practice of the sanitary profession.

Laura Parker Russo, a resident of Long Island (New York, USA), has been arrested and charged with administering a vaccine against covid-19 without a medical license to a 17-year-old teenager at her home in Sea Cliff.

According to police statements cited by local media, it is still unclear what the teenager was doing at Russo’s house on the day he received the vaccine, on December 31, and if they are related. It is also not known what drug was used.

The adolescent’s mother, for her part, denounced that had not given Russo permission to vaccinate his son and that he was not even aware of the woman’s intentions.

After investigating the facts, the Police discovered that Russo, 54, had no right to carry out these types of procedures, as she is not a health professional and does not have a medical license.

Currently, there is only one vaccine available in the US for people ages 5 to 17, Pfizer-BioNTech. In New York State, consent is required from a parent or legal guardian for a child or adolescent to be inoculated with the drug.

Russo, accused of unauthorized exercise of the profession, is scheduled to appear in court on January 21.