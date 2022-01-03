ACS launches into highways and renewables to invest the 5,000 million Cobra | Companies

Slowly but surely. The address of ACS it has 5,000 million in cash, from its divestment in the Industrial Services area, and it intends to bet on growth. His interest, according to sources close to the company, focuses more than ever on motorway and renewable energy concessions.

The infrastructure group finalized on December 31 the agreement with Vinci, signed on March 31 of last year, for the transfer of a dozen subsidiaries concentrated in its Industrial Services area (led by Cobra), the assignment of nine energy concessions (six transmission lines in Brazil, an irrigation project and a combined cycle in Peru, and an offshore wind farm in Taiwan), and its development platform for new renewable energy projects. The cash check is for 4,902 million euros, which yields a minimum of 2.9 billion in net capital gains. A whole cushion that ACS plans to allocate to a development focused on the construction and operation of infrastructures.

Another 77 million euros in dividends are added to the incoming cash. that the company has cashed in since March from what has been one of its brightest business areas in recent years. With this, the president Florentino Pérez and his closest team value the transferred perimeter at 4,979 million euros, including 700 million in cash. And they are waiting to collect up to 600 million from Vinci, also in cash, at a rate of 40 million for each green gigawatt (GW) developed from March 31, 2021 and up to seven years after the execution of this sale. A term that will be extendable for a year and a half more if the 6 GW developed are reached in the first 42 months.

After executing a historic operation that ACS could not resist, its concessionary subsidiary Iridium, together with the investee Abertis, and the construction company Dredged, become pillars for the new development of ACS. To this is added the control of listed groups Hochtief and Cimic, and the alliance with Vinci itself, through a joint venture (51% for the French group and 49% in the hands of the Spanish), to operate in the renewable market.

The youngest of ACS ‘investees will be nourished by the contribution of alternative energy assets, once completed and prepared to generate, developed by Cobra together with Vinci in the eight years following the sale sealed last Friday.

The conglomerate led by Florentino Pérez has retained renewable assets such as the Manchasol thermosolar plant, 25% in a package of photovoltaic plants in Spain with its partner Galp, or the Kincardine offshore wind macroproject in Scottish waters. Is about a base valued at more than € 1 billion on which to continue building.

Inflection point

In ACS there is talk of a before and an after of what has been its biggest divestment, and it is recalled that in 2018 a clear course was already drawn towards the management of concessions with the takeover of 50% of Abertis in alliance with the Italian Atlantia , which took over the other half of the Catalan capital.

Before that, the ACS toll road area had already been the one with the greatest investment effort in the world, according to the specialized publication each year. PWF. It is now a question of asserting both the knowledge acquired in the sector and the investment muscle gained with the transfer of the industrial business.

In full divestment of Cobra and other industrial subsidiaries, ACS fought for the Italian concessionaire Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) and Abertis entered the United States with the acquisition of the concession Elisabeth river crossing. Florentino Pérez has been insisting that Abertis will continue looking for opportunities. It also works to simplify the structure of its group, with several listed companies and multiple brands in 35 countries, in order to give visibility to the market and streamline management.