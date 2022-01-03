After being accused of abuse, a former member of the Hoy program becomes a father

Arturo Macias The Turry,, former member of Today program, He received 2022 with a tremendous surprise and that is that he became a fabulous first-time dad, a fact that he made known through his social networks.

The driver shared an emotional message, which he accompanied with an image of the delivery of his first-born, whom he presented with a tender photo.

“What an incredible way to start the year !!! Welcome Valeria Macías García to the world we love you ”, she specified as a description of the snapshot, in which she also placed an emoji in the shape of a heart.

In a matter of hours, the population of the radio host had thousands of I like it and hundreds of comments welcoming your little daughter.

In July 2021, Arturo announced on social media that he would become a father with his wife Jessy Garcia, noting that they were very excited and excited.

Arturo Macías is accused of sexual abuse

In March of last year, the actress Laura pons revealed that when she was 17 years old, Arturo Macías invited her to go out to the movies, but changed course and forced her to enter a motel.

The actress said that the announcer took advantage of her situation and the trust that her family had in her, and admitted that it is not explained how her parents let her go out with him.

Before the accusation, the show program Hoy issued a statement through its official Twitter account in which it explained that Arturo Macías will be suspended from production while the authorities rule on the situation.

