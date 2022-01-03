Airdrop culture could pose a comprehensive threat to the DeFi industry

EtherWrapped, a project designed to provide an annual summary of non-fungible token (NFT) user activity, was launched just over eight hours ago with great success among the cryptocurrency community.

The website detailed a plan to launch YEAR tokens based on quantitative engagement statistics in users’ MetaMask wallet, or in simpler terms, their number of transactions, volume traded, and gas rates, among other data.

Following verification at EtherScan, the smart contract encoding was evaluated by a number of well-known developers and engineering experts in the space. Meows.eth noted that these parts saw the “presence of a function titled _burnMechanism”, but concluded that it was simply a harmless mistake by the seemingly amateurish creator.

What we noticed during a brief pass was the presence of a function titled _burnMechanism. This function looked innocent enough, it would fail if you attempted to interact with the contract owner. What myself and others missed is how might one weaponize it for evil. 7 / pic.twitter.com/CthmAw3a2A – meows.eth (@ cat5749) December 31, 2021

However, unbeknownst to everyone, the contract creator maliciously planted this bug to manage the “revokeOwnership” feature shortly after, designating ownership to themselves and subsequently orchestrating a honeypot scenario where users could only buy, not sell, the asset.

Consequently, those who had plugged in their wallet and received the air-dropped token witnessed their asset skyrocket and thus, fueled by the seductive Fear of Missing (FOMO) propensity, were prompted to buy more at Uniswap V2 aftermarket.

It must be said that the action of interacting with the contract or claiming the token did not lead to losses, but to the consequent investments in the YEAR asset on decentralized exchanges.

According to EtherScan, the malicious entity was able to divert 59.7 Ether (ETH) from the scam, which is equivalent to $ 225,000 at current prices. Additionally, the Uniswap V2 contract recorded $ 6.8 million in daily trading volume.

While not a huge amount in the broader context of DeFi’s $ 139 billion total locked value (TVL), the incident highlights the critical importance of reviewing and verifying the authenticity and contractual diligence of newly-developed smart contracts. formed before connecting the Web3 wallets.

Decentralization, often in the form of financial distribution, is one of the fundamental principles of Web3. Whereas the previous iteration of the Internet restricted power to centralized Silicon Valley giants, Web3 promises to empower the people.

Last year, a panoply of decentralized finance projects, such as UniSwap, dXdY, and ParaSwap, among others, successfully deployed native assets – many of them valued at tens of thousands of dollars – among their community members in an attempt to move forward. in the development of its ecosystem.

Last month, ENS became the latest project to showcase the true potential of governance models, and more recently, OpenDAO’s SOS token and GasDAO’s GAS token were assigned to those who registered business activity in NFT’s leading market. , OpenSea, and who spent at least $ 1,559 ETH on transactional fees.

Now while these projects are legitimate innovations with openly documented roadmap goals, the increasing prevalence of such airdrops – especially their inflated speculation and outlandish early expectations for projects that just emerged from the crypto womb – could become the catalyst for a trend of carpet pulls, Ponzi schemes, and pump-and-dump projects, which pursue short-term monetary gains, similar to the initial coin offering (ICO) era of 2017.

Although a handful of assets launched during the ICO craze were successful, a large number of them experienced catastrophic falls from financial grace, tarnishing the integrity and trust of the entire cryptocurrency space, as well as fueling the often disparaging narrative. of the mainstream.

Feels like we’re back to the good old ICO token days. But instead of white papers we now get airdrops and rugs. What a great way to end the $ YEAR – richerd.eth ᵍᵐ (@richerd) December 31, 2021

Looking ahead, rumors circulating about potential MetaMask and OpenSea tokens cultivate optimism for building a truly decentralized and community-focused Web3 industry. Whether this tech utopia comes true amid the motivations of venture capitalists and tech giants is another matter of debate.

