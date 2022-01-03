Aleida Núñez open leg from Dubai on a luxurious yacht

Aleida Núñez open leg from a yacht with a red dress | Instagram

Once again the famous Mexican actress Aleida Nunez surprised her fans since her trip in Dubai, wearing a flirty Red dress being open leg completely showing off her charms.

On more than one occasion this flirtatious celebrity star has consented to her followers with the publications she makes on her social networks, especially on Instagram, this time she was no exception and Aleida Núñez delighted everyone who saw her videos.

Eleven hours ago he shared a series of micro videos and photos that surely made more than one of his followers sigh when they saw the content of each of them.

In the first one, it is precisely the one that for many is the most flirtatious and entertaining, since Aleida is cruising on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Dubai, she is wearing a red satin dress, which has an open back.

Since her arrival in Dubai Aleida Núñez has not stopped spoiling her followers | Instagram aleidanunez



This one is securely fastened to her neck so it leaves her entire back completely exposed, she also has an extremely wide skirt so when she adds a bit of air as the yacht advances, her dress moves a lot with the wind.

It was for this reason that when she was posing in front of this water vehicle with her legs spread the fabric of her dress was flying in the most flirtatious way possible, it is possible that some of her fans have seen the entire video waiting for her to get up a little more.

In the following content of his publication, Núñez boasted a bit of the beautiful city in which he is located, it is really a beautiful place that combines perfectly with its Mexican beauty.

I wish with all my heart that this year will be full of abundance in every way in your life 2022 “, commented Aleida Núñez.

It was with this beautiful message that he adorned these flirty videos, sweetening the look for his followers, who will be happy to see his next publications, without a doubt. Aleida Nunez has started this 2022 with the right foot.

The blessings that he sent to his fans will surely be returned to him with the reciprocal affection of his followers, family and friends, which can be perfectly appreciated in his comment box, in addition to hundreds of emojis that parade in it.