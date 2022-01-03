Alejandro Fernández remembers Vicente Fernández with an emotional song

Two weeks after the death of Vicente Fernández, “El Potrillo”, his son Alejandro Fernández, surprised his followers of social networks during the first hours of 2022, by sharing a video on his Instagram account, where accompanied by his mother, Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca, he sings one of the popular songs from “Chente”.

With the background of “I swear to God”, Alejandro Fernández is captured in the video accompanied by a drink and in front of him is his mother Cuquita, who sheltered, listens and also sings the choruses of the song that “Charro de Huentitán” premiered in 1989 as part of the album “Por tu maldito amor”.

The family video published by Alejandro Fernández on January 1, has caused various comments from his fans and close friends and family, as his girlfriend, Karla Veaga reacted by commenting “I love you very much”, for his part, the singer Gallo Elizalde also joined the wave of good wishes and expressing her solidarity with the “Foal”: “Big hug my friend, you love him, you know that in bad times and in the worst, hug”, he commented, in the same way that Juan Carlos Valladares, husband of the former Mexican Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, who noted “I love you compilla.”

Another video that Alejandro Fernández has recently shared on his social networks is an account of his year 2021, recalling various moments of his tour “Made in Mexico”, which arrived in Guadalajara, at the Telmex Auditorium, on December 17, being the first show that “El Potrillo” offered after the death of his father Vicente Fernández.

Alejandro Fernández will continue his “Made in Mexico” tour in 2022 with new dates for Perla Tapatia for the month of February and extending his tour internationally with dates already confirmed in Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

GC