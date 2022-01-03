ALL AGAINST ALL – Alexander and Siri lead the Giants victory over the Licey

Tyler Alexander threw six scoreless innings and José Sirí homered for the Gigantes del Cibao to beat the Tigres del Licey 3-1 this Sunday in the resumption of the Round Robin of the Dominican Baseball League.

Alexander (1-0 0.77), won the game with another good performance, completed all six innings of just three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1, 2.70), in 3 2/3 innings, allowed six hits, an earned run, a walk, struck out four batters and took the loss.

Cuban Henry Urrutia is still hot, he opened the scoring for the Giants with a line to left field, José Sirí scored the first round.

In the sixth, Moisés Sierra with a wild pitch by Esmil Rogers took advantage of the opportunity and scored the second race for the Cibao team.

René Pinto homered for the Tigers in the seventh and they moved closer at 2-1.

Gigantes’ response came from José Sirí in the seventh with a solo homer to increase the lead to three. The home run was the team’s fifth in this Round Robin.

For the Giants; José Sirí 4-2, two runs, RBI, home run; Henry Urrutia; 4-1 pushed; Héctor Gómez 4-2, double.

For the Tigers; René Pinto 3-1, scored, RBI, home run; Nomar Mazara 4-1; Sergio Alcantara 4-2.

The Giants’ collective pitching has allowed 38 hits in the last five games, the fewest among the teams classified in this semifinal stage.

The offense of the Francomacorisanos has also been above the rest, they lead in hits (55), home runs (5) and batting average (.321).

With the victory, the Cibao team leads the standings with 4-1.