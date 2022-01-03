America, just a few hours from making the signing of two reinforcements official

The america has not been able to lift a championship in recent years, and although there are many possible explanations for these failures, one of the most important has undoubtedly been the lack of options in the squad, because although there are many players registered with the team, they have not fulfilled the requests of Santiago Solari, while there were too many players who no longer entered into plans of the Technical Corps and they occupied the place of untrained players in Mexico, limiting the possibilities of making more hires.

Fortunately, although there are certain positions that still need to be strengthened in the current squad, everything seems to indicate that not only will there be several casualties in America, but also high, because in addition to the already official signings of Diego Valdes Y Jonathan Dos Santos, apparently the directive would already have practically tied to Brian Ocampo Y Alejandro Zendejas, who would be a few hours away from officially becoming America players.

Brian Ocampo is currently a free player at the end of his contract with Uruguay National. However, this does not make his signing easier, since apparently the player seeks that, despite not being a player of the Uruguayan club, he wants the team to be paid 4 million dollars to sign with the Eagles, in addition to they have joined the bid for him Santos from Brazil Y River plate.

Ocampo plays as a winger on the right, just the position that Santiago Solari has sought to reinforce the most, so it is a signing that will undoubtedly fall well in the squad and tactical scheme if confirmed. Regarding its conditions, for being only 22 years old it has shown to have a lot of quality, so in addition to being a solution to the present, it is a great bet for the future.

As for Zendejas, he plays as a midfielder, although he has also shone as a left winger in the Necaxa. With it, it would be sought to strengthen precisely that sector, in which Mauro Lainez It has not given the expected results, and although you have Salvador Reyes, whose natural position is precisely extreme on the left, he is usually seen playing more like a very offensive winger, so that position would occupy him.

The pending signings for Club América

In addition to these four signings that would be ready for the start of the tournament Closing 2022, the Eagles would have to look for a forward center and at least a central defender, because although it seems that the midfield is more than strong, it is necessary to have a Killer from the area and a rear that gives more confidence to Guillermo Ochoa if you want to aspire to more in the next semester.