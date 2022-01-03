American rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for breaking into private property

The American rapper Kodak Black, named Bill Kapri, was arrested during the first hours of January 1 in the state of Florida, charged with the minor charge of burglary by the Broward County Police, reports the NBC network.

According to the singer’s lawyer, he was arrested for violating the terms of a cease and desist letter, a document in which an individual is warned to stop carrying out any illegal activity and that, if not followed, results in actions legal The letter was issued in September by the local Housing Authority, and it restricted the rapper from access to Greenacre, the neighborhood in which he grew up.

According to reports, the artist was arrested around one-thirty at night and, as it was a minor charge, he was released hours later after posting a $ 25 bond.

According to @SunSentinel, #KodakBlack was arrested earlier today on a trespassing charge in Pompano Beach. Deputies “made contact with Bill Kapri” at about 1:30 am Saturday near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in Golden Acres, says BSO. Kodak has since bonded out. pic.twitter.com/x8v6yYzwpa – WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 2, 2022

Kapri’s criminal record dates back to 2019, when he was sentenced to 46 months in jail for using false documents to acquire a weapon; however, the sentence was commuted by former President Trump on the last day of his term. Also, last April he was sentenced by a South Carolina judge to probation after pleading guilty to raping a teenage girl.

