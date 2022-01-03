Amid widespread optimism in the markets around the world, Wall Street closed with new records

File photograph of a man while working on the New York Stock Exchange Photo: EFE)

The world stock markets started on Monday with optimism the year 2022, with an advance in the stock markets of the United States and Europe, along with the rise in crude oil prices and the yield of US Treasuries.

Unofficially, the Industrial Average Dow Jones rose 246.83 points, or 0.68%, to 36,585.13 units, while the S&P 500 it added 30.41 points, or 0.64%, to 4,796.59 units. The Nasdaq Composite added 187.83 points, or 1.2%, to 15,832.80 units.

Apple reached 3 trillion dollars of capitalization and Tesla Inc It led the gains, with a more than 10% improvement in its shares after reporting better-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric cars. Technological ones like Apple and Nvidia were also advancing.

The S&P climbed almost 28% last year, propelling the MSCI World Stock Index to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

London operators enjoyed their last day of vacation, But continental Europe got off to a lively start and the STOXX 600 index hit an all-time high following a barrage of encouraging data in the euro zone and eastern Europe.

The performance of benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded near its highest level in six weeks, with a return close to 1.607%, as investors expect a series of interest rate hikes this year to combat the acceleration of inflation.

“The response of central banks – especially the Fed – to inflation will be the key story for 2022,” wrote strategists from BlackRock Investment Institute in a note Monday. “We consider the regime of inflation highest and the solid growth as something positive for risky assets, but bad for bonds for the second year in a row, “they added.

The prices of the Brent crude rose to $ 79 a barrel, supported by tight supply and hopes of a further recovery in demand in 2022, despite the fact that OPEC appears willing to stick to a further increase in production and lingering concerns about the impact on demand of the increase in coronavirus cases.

“Infection rates are rising worldwide, restrictions are being approved in several countries, the air travel sector, among others, is suffering, but despite all the optimism of investors is palpable”Said Tamas Varga, from the PVM oil brokerage.

The dollar it also appreciated against its main rivals amid a positive market environment. The prices of the gold they fell as higher bond yields and higher stocks hurt the bullion’s attractiveness as a safe asset. In the session it was losing ground from a six-week peak hit previously.

Spot gold was down 1.6% at $ 1,799.95 an ounce, after hitting its highest since Nov. 22 at $ 1,831.62. Gold futures in the United States were down 1.57% at $ 1,798.80 an ounce.

(With information from Reuters)

