Ana Bejerano: Mocedades singer who replaced Amaya Uranga dies

Ana Bejerano, singer of the Spanish group Mocedades, died at age 60 in Spain as a result of a serious digestive system problem, according to a statement.

The Spanish Ana Bejerano joined Mocedades as a soloist in 1984, at 24, replacing the mythical Amaya Uranga, who in 1983 announced her voluntary retirement from the group.

It turned into a key figure of the group, after more than a hundred young singers had unsuccessfully performed the test to replace the first vocalist.

The death of the Basque singer occurred this Saturday at 7 in the morning at the Urdúliz hospital (Vizcaya), in northern Spain, where she was entered on December 11.

Ana Bejerano, “essential for Mocedades”

“Ana’s voice ensured our continuity after Amaya’s departure, it was essential for Mocedades,” recalled its leader Javier Garay, the last of the so-called ‘historic six’ in the group, according to the statement from the producer announced his death.

Ana Bejerano thus filled the void that Amaya had left and recorded three discs during its first stage: “Colores” (1986), “Sobrevivremos” (1987) and “Íntimamente ‘(1992), where they recovered their folk roots.

In 1993 The singer left Mocedades to undertake other projects, such as the founding of the quintet “Txarango” together with two ‘historic’ Mocedades, Roberto Uranga and José Ipiña.

At the request of Javier Garay, Ana Bejerano returned to Mocedades in 2018.

In 2021 they resumed their 50th anniversary tour and premiered their new song “Que no se acabe el mundo”.

In this return after the pandemic, they filled the New Alcalá Theater in Madrid with a great tribute concert, in which the singers Tamara, Lucrecia, Diana Navarro and Sole Giménez participated.

During the following months, according to the producer, Mocedades and Ana Bejerano lived “a second youth”, exhausting almost all the seats in concerts.

According to Javier Garay, Ana Bejerano “has been one of the most elegant Basque voices since the 1980s”.

“He could sing with a jazz big band as well as accompanied by an acoustic guitar alone. His voice in soprano tessitura covered many registers,” Garay emphasized.

His manager José Antonio Alonso, from Talismán Management, said that the first concert de Mocedades in 2022 will be a tribute to Ana Bejerano.

Although the group “will take time to recover” from the loss of its soloist, the producer assured that its continuity seems assured: “We have a planned tour in Spain and Latin America.”

IM