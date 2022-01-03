Ana Bejerano, soloist of Mocedades, dies

Ana Bejenaro, vocalist of Mocedades. MODELS 02/1/2022 EUROPE PRESS

The Basque singer Ana Bejerano, soloist of the Spanish group Mocedades after replacing the mythical Amaya Uranga, has died at the age of 60 in the Urdúliz Hospital (Vizcaya), in northern Spain, due to a serious problem in the digestive system. as reported by its environment in a statement.

Ana Bejerano joined Mocedades as a soloist in 1984, at just 24 years old, replacing the legendary Amaya, who in 1983 announced her voluntary retirement.

She became a key figure in the group, after more than a hundred young singers had unsuccessfully auditioned to replace the lead singer.

The death occurred this Saturday at 7 in the morning at the hospital where she was admitted on December 11.

“Ana’s voice ensured our continuity after Amaya’s departure, it was essential for Mocedades,” recalls its leader Javier Garay, the last of the so-called ‘historic six’ in the line-up, according to the statement from the producer that has spread his death.

Ana Bejerano thus filled the void that Amaya had left and recorded three albums during her first stage: “Colores” (1986), “Sobrevivremos” (1987) and “Íntimamente ‘(1992), where they recovered their folk roots.

In 1993 the singer left Mocedades to undertake other projects, such as the founding of the quintet “Txarango” together with two ‘historic’ Mocedades, Roberto Uranga and José Ipiña.

At the request of Javier Garay, Ana Bejerano returned to Mocedades in 2018.

In 2021 they resumed their 50th anniversary tour and premiered their new song “That the world does not end”.

In this return after the pandemic, they filled the New Alcalá Theater in Madrid with a great tribute concert, in which the singers Tamara, Lucrecia, Diana Navarro and Sole Giménez participated.

During the following months, according to the producer, Mocedades and Ana Bejerano lived “a second youth”, exhausting almost all the seats in concerts.

According to Javier Garay, Ana Bejerano “has been one of the most elegant Basque voices since the 80s”.

“I could sing with a jazz big band as well as solo acoustic guitar. Her voice in the soprano tessitura covered many registers ”, Garay stressed, who also highlighted her“ versatility and good taste ”about the singer.

His manager José Antonio Alonso, from Talismán Management, has said that the first Mocedades concert in 2022 will be a tribute to Ana Bejerano.

Although the group “will take time to recover” from the loss of its soloist, the production company has stated that its continuity seems assured: “We have a planned tour in Spain and Latin America.”