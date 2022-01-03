Ana Margarita Vijil was not attacked at the DAJ but she remains isolated and under constant interrogation

After visiting her daughter Ana Margarita Vijil this Sunday, January 2, Pinita Gurdian assured that her daughter was not attacked, as she was recently informed.

Apparently, the person who informed the family about the alleged assault did so with the intention of causing distress, Gurdián said. Regarding the state in which he found her, he pointed out that his daughter is still in solitary confinement, with constant questioning and continues to lose weight.

On December 30, at a press conference, the Vijil Gurdian family reported that they had been informed that on December 19, a high-ranking police officer, while intoxicated, had entered Ana Margarita’s cell and assaulted her. .

But this Sunday, January 2, after visiting his daughter at the facilities of the Judicial Assistance Directorate (DAJ), known as Nuevo Chipote, Gurdian read a statement through his social networks denying the fact.

They intended to generate anguish and uncertainty for the family

“I have just left the Directorate of Judicial Aid and with great relief and joy I inform you that according to what you told us, the attack reported on December 30 did not take place. However, she was interrogated and filmed without explaining the facts, showing her photos from the press conference, “says part of the statement.

He also explained that knowing about the complaint made by his family caused a great shock in Ana Margarita. Well, the last information he had received about his mother’s state of health was 45 days ago; that is, on the third visit on November 15. At that time Gurdian was in a serious condition, intubated and on a ventilator.

“She believes that this information was apparently aimed at generating anguish and uncertainty for the family,” says the statement from the Vijil Gurdian family.

Family turned to the IACHR

The statement issued by the family also details that after receiving the information about the alleged attack, they went privately to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The idea is for that instance to obtain information from the State of Nicaragua about the complaint. But in the absence of a response from the relevant authorities, they chose to make the public complaint. Especially because of the history of mistreatment and even the death of imprisoned people, like Eddy Montes.

Also due to the lack of reasonable information on the health and integrity of the detainees; the lack of response, rejection and non-admission of the writings and petitions related to respect for the inmates’ due process; Due to the isolation and incommunicado regime, she has been holding Ana Margarita for more than six months; the lack of scheduling of regular visits to relatives and lawyers; and because 45 days of solitary confinement have elapsed since the third visit to the almost forty political prisoners who remain in the DAJ. All these antecedents prompted the Vijil Gurdian family to make the complaint public.

“Public denunciation is a right that in a context like Nicaragua’s we must continue to protect. Not family members, nor national and international organizations that defend human rights; neither journalists, nor citizens, we can keep quiet “, says the statement released by the Vijil Gurdian family.

And he adds, “we thank God that the information, which we do not know with what intentions was transmitted to us, has not occurred … We hope that it will never be directed against any of the persons deprived of liberty in any of the prisons and police units throughout the country. ».

They appreciate support and ask for prayers

The family took the opportunity to reiterate their demand for the immediate and unconditional release of more than 160 political prisoners. They consider that this is the way to stop the serious violations of their rights and the torture to which the detainees are subjected. Ana Margarita, Tamara Dávila, former guerrilla commander Dora María Téllez and Suyen Barahona also asked for the immediate end of the isolation they face. In addition, they requested that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) make a comprehensive assessment of the physical and emotional state of all political prisoners.

The family also called on national and international human rights organizations to remain vigilant to prevent the repression against political prisoners and their families from escalating. Finally, the family thanked the support in the face of the situation they face and asked for prayers to continue facing it. «These last few days have been an ordeal for our family.

This is the fourth visit allowed to the nearly forty political prisoners who remain in the DAJ. They are part of the 45 peasant, student, political, social and business leaders captured in a raid that began on May 28. The detainees have between 219 and 41 days of imprisonment in the cells of the new Chipote.