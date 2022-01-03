Andrea Legarreta welcomed 2022 posing in a bikini from Acapulco

Andrea Legarreta welcomed 2022 with a series of photographs in which he showed off his great body wearing a tiny bikini and made thousands of fans fall in love again.

Although she began her career as an actress and singer, she has also managed to position herself as one of the favorite television hosts in Mexico within the program ‘Hoy’, a success that has even led to social networks to conquer the hearts of millions of users.

And it was precisely within his official Instagram profile where Andrea Legarreta shared a series of photographs with which she showed off her dazzling beauty and stylized figure from the port of Acapulco, where she traveled with her husband, Erik Rubín, as well as her two daughters, Mía and Nina, to celebrate the New Year.

This time the 50-year-old presenter She showed off for the camera with a tiny black bikini, with which her curves were exposed to the view of 5.6 million followers who were surely shocked, because in just a few hours she managed to exceed 60 thousand “likes”.

In one of the images, the actress also appeared covering part of her body with a hat, to later show her flat abdomen.

In addition to the revealing publication that became one of the favorites of the weekend, Galilea Montijo’s partner, Raúl Araiza and Arath de la Torre in the program ‘Hoy’, also shared family photographs from the beach, in which she left See a bit of the spectacular way he celebrated the arrival of 2022.

Undoubtedly Andrea Legarreta He has shown that age is not an impediment to looking perfect, since he has not only shown off his body during the trips he makes to his residence in Acapulco, Guerrero, or on vacation.

Proof of this was the revealing mini dress that she used a few days ago while driving on the morning of Televisa, where she appeared with a provocative semitransparent garment in black, with which, in addition to projecting her positive attitude, she ended up exposing the heart attack. that it owns, earning the recognition of more than 160 thousand users who rated it with a red heart.

