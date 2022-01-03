Andrea Legarreta: Why did the driver remove her breast implants?

Andrea Legarreta was honest in front of the cameras, during the broadcast of the program “Hoy”, and revealed the reason why she decided to remove breast implants a long time ago.

According to Andrea Legarreta, it was a personal decision. “I didn’t want to have plastic inside anymore”Said the actress, who made her confession seconds before they presented the news that Michelle Renaud had her implants removed because she was having health complications.

“Well, yes, what you like and what you don’t like. I hadn’t told them, but I also took them off. I took off the implants, I hadn’t commented on it, exclusively for Today!”Legarreta joked along with his colleagues, Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley and Shanik Berman, who is in charge of the entertainment section in the broadcast directed by Andrea Rodríguez.

Although in his case, he assured that did not have any medical consequences, after a while she found it necessary to remove the implants and warned other women about this medical procedure that can cause serious illness in some cases. Such as breast implant disease (BII) which can cause pain, fatigue and rashes in different cases, depending on the reaction of each person.

“They call it Breast implant illness and it is a root disease, if your body rejects implants in a thousand ways, because it does not stop being an object, or it can generate an autoimmune disease or nothing, so that the ones that have it do not scare me Don’t be scared. For example, I said: ‘At this age, after a while when I have I don’t know how many I’m going to be here with the plastics there and the truth is that I decided it, “the actress explained.

In addition, recommended general breast medical check-up, regardless of whether they have cosmetic surgeries. From 25 to 39 years it is recommended that women have a breast exam every 1 to 3 years; While from the age of 40 it is often one to two years, this can often prevent breast cancer.

“I am not telling you what to do or what not to do, the truth is that some of us do better than others, however it is an intimate decision and you have to be constantly reviewing, whether they have or not “Andrea stated.

