Antonio Brown is cut by Buccaneers after his ‘show’ against Jets

“He is no longer a Bucs player, and I have nothing more to say” were the brief words of Bruce Arians when questioned about what had happened to receiver Antonio Brown, who lost his head and left the field when the third quarter was played.

The Buccaneers were down on the scoreboard and attacking the offense when Brown is suddenly seen in a video. very upset and talking to Mike Evans, who seems to be trying to reassure the receiver, to no avail.

Antonio Brown took off his shirt and then did the same with the shirt that he had under his uniform and then passed in front of the fans and retreat through the tunnel amid boos from the fans who gathered for the duel this Sunday.

Antonio Brown, a more than problematic player

The recipient is facing three sexual harassment lawsuits, however, that was only one of the countless problems he has had, the last one when he falsified the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, which cost him a three-game penalty away.

In November he was also accused of having destroyed a residential in Florida, in addition to having had an altercation with some officers who tried to stop him. The NFL also decided to investigate the facts.

Tampa Bay is already qualified for the NFL Playoffs, but Tom Brady will have to look for new weapons without BrownAs Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, two of the veteran quarterback’s most trusted weapons are out.